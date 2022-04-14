Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Part of doing responsible business means minimizing our environmental footprint. In May 2023, we completed our first greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory. We will use the results of the inventory to better understand our key sources of emissions, set reduction goals using FY23 as a baseline, develop a reduction plan, and educate our fully remote team on how they can understand and reduce their GHG emissions at home.
Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (DIB)
DIB is fundamental to the success of GitLab and as such, is one of our core values. We incorporate the value of Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging into all that we do – it’s not just an aspect of GitLab, it is GitLab. As a global company, we strive for a team that is representative of our users. As such, we aim to create a work environment that is transparent in nature and fosters a space in which everyone is welcomed.
Talent and Engagement
We're a team of helpful, passionate people who want to see each other, GitLab, and the broader GitLab community succeed. We care about what our team members achieve: the code shipped, the user that was made happy, and the team member that was helped.