Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) at GitLab

We’re thrilled to share our inaugural ESG report.

Deeply integrated into the business philosophy, GitLab’s ESG strategy is driven by our values of Collaboration, Results, Efficiency, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, Iteration, and Transparency (CREDIT). Read the full report in our handbook.

Download our Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) ESG Report Highlights

Download
Welcome to GitLab’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. ESG has been an integral part of GitLab’s business and culture, even before we explicitly used the term “ESG.” Our approach to ESG aligns with our Values. This can be seen in the management and oversight of our business and in the way we have managed risks and opportunities related to our team and our wider community. It is also evident in our customer-centric approach, our all remote philosophy, the development of our products, and our being an intentional force for good.

GitLab has been a remote workplace since day one. That means we work to eliminate geographical constraints by relying on our scalable employment solution when it comes to recruiting our team members. We focus on skills, experience, enthusiasm, energy, and ability to get the job done well. This has proven to be a win-win, opening doors for us at GitLab and for those who want to work with us. Building an all-remote company is just one example of how we’ve authentically incorporated ESG principles into our structure and operations. The intentional investments we’ve made in ESG have been a natural extension of how we started.

Without it being formalized, ESG was already part of our core purpose to help people increase their lifetime earnings through access to opportunities and the DevSecOps platform. That said, we are excited to invest more in this area. This report offers ESG information and data in a single location in an effort to enhance our transparency and clarity.

In 2022, we completed our first materiality assessment in which we engaged with internal and external stakeholders to understand where we should prioritize our ESG efforts. Our materiality assessment uncovered the six ESG topics we will focus on to optimize results. We have since formalized our ESG program, identified areas of opportunity, and established a strategy to address and manage the key ESG priorities. This report dives into each of those key ESG priorities and shares how we’ve taken action.

We look forward to building on our efforts to date and continuing to share progress with our stakeholders.

Thank you, 
GitLab Co-Founder and CEO

FY23 ESG Highlights

We conducted our first greenhouse gas inventory. In FY23, GitLab’s net corporate emissions were 16,654 metric tons of CO₂e

Launched Elevate, our leadership development course to upskill managers

We beat our representation goal by 7% for Women in Senior Leadership

The GitLab Foundation launched with a mission focused on supporting individuals, families, and communities to grow their lifetime earnings through education, training, access to opportunities, and systems change on a global scale

We received our ISO 27001 certification to include ISO 27017:2015 cloud security standard, and ISO 27018:2019 privacy standard

We improved the developer experience with AI, by investing in AI through the UnReview acquisition, and by launching Suggested Reviewers, and AI Assisted Code Suggestions, which is GitLab’s first AI powered features which help improve developer productivity and efficiency all within a single application

In 2022, we completed a materiality assessment to determine which ESG topics are most important to our business and our stakeholders. Through engagement with both internal and external stakeholders, we explored which ESG topics have the greatest impact on GitLab’s business, and where we have the potential to have the greatest impact on people, society and the environment. Six topics rose to the top.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Part of doing responsible business means minimizing our environmental footprint. In May 2023, we completed our first greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory. We will use the results of the inventory to better understand our key sources of emissions, set reduction goals using FY23 as a baseline, develop a reduction plan, and educate our fully remote team on how they can understand and reduce their GHG emissions at home.

bottom view of trees and buildings

Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (DIB)

DIB is fundamental to the success of GitLab and as such, is one of our core values. We incorporate the value of Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging into all that we do – it’s not just an aspect of GitLab, it is GitLab. As a global company, we strive for a team that is representative of our users. As such, we aim to create a work environment that is transparent in nature and fosters a space in which everyone is welcomed.

meeting

Talent and Engagement

We're a team of helpful, passionate people who want to see each other, GitLab, and the broader GitLab community succeed. We care about what our team members achieve: the code shipped, the user that was made happy, and the team member that was helped.

woman working on a laptop

Information Security and Privacy

At GitLab, we know how much security and privacy matter to our customers and stakeholders. We maintain a formal Security Assurance department responsible for monitoring and reporting on GitLab's compliance with various security frameworks and standards. For more information on our approach to information security and data privacy, please visit our Trust Center.

coworkers discussing work lookingg at a screen

Responsible Product Development

GitLab's product mission is to consistently create products and experiences that users love and value. Responsible product development is integral to this mission. We are committed to secure and ethical operations as an organization and, beyond that, strive to set an example by empowering our wider GitLab community to build and work with the highest levels of security through our DevSecOps platform.

woman writing on whiteboard

Business Ethics

GitLab is committed to the highest standards of legal and ethical business conduct and has long operated its business consistent with written operating principles and policies that reinforce this commitment.

meeting room
