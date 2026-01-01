GitLab for Nonprofits

GitLab is our canvas for workflow across our nonprofit organization. It allows us to do everything from plan and manage the workloads for our teams, all the way to the CI/CD pipelines which automate efforts ranging from routine tasks, to platform deployments in our various environments. Whether it's documenting processes in place with issue templates, or structuring organization wide initiatives with interdependent issues, epics, and milestones; GitLab gives us the structure we need, with the flexibility to meet our unique needs.

Mike Bowie Chief Technology Officer, Last Mile