GitLab Press
Recent News, press releases, and our press kit.
Recent news
Dec 19, 2023
DevOps.com: KubeCon: DevSecOps and Generative AIGo to article
Dec 15, 2023
SIGNAL Magazine: Navy's Cyber Strategy: Transforming TechnologyGo to article
Dec 12, 2023
Bloomberg Tech Disruptors: GitLab’s Kramer on AI and Software DevelopmentGo to article
Dec 11, 2023
TechStrongTV: David DeSanto Breaks Down GitLab’s Latest AI InnovationsGo to article
Dec 1, 2023
GeekWire: To see the future of AI, look back to the lessons from the cloudGo to article
Press releases
Dec 4, 2023
GitLab Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial ResultsRead more
Nov 13, 2023
GitLab to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial ResultsRead more
GitLab Continues AI Momentum with Enhanced AI-Powered DevSecOps WorkflowsRead more
Nov 7, 2023
GitLab Chief Product Officer David DeSanto to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications ConferenceRead more
Sep 6, 2023
GitLab Chief Financial Officer Brian Robins to Present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers ConferenceRead more
Press kit
Take GitLab for a spin
See what your team could do with The DevSecOps Platform.Get free trial