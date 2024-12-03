AWS and GitLab Announce Integrated AI Offering to Accelerate Software Innovation and Developer Productivity

GitLab Duo with Amazon Q provides AI-driven collaboration to streamline software development workflows, accelerate code delivery, and enhance security across the software development lifecycle.

End-to-end security and compliance are built into the GitLab platform to reduce risk and support compliance without reducing development velocity.

The integrated offering is in preview for customers. Powerful Amazon Q autonomous agents will help developers be even more productive when using GitLab Duo.

SAN FRANCISCO and LAS VEGAS—December 3, 2024— At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ:AMZN), and GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced an integrated offering that brings together GitLab Duo with Amazon Q. Together, GitLab Duo and Amazon Q provide a seamless AI-powered developer experience that combines DevSecOps workflows with Amazon Q autonomous agents to help organizations deliver secure software faster. Developers can use advanced Amazon Q AI agents with GitLab Quick Actions, from GitLab Issues and Merge Requests, to accelerate innovation and developer productivity.

Development teams need to work across several tools, technologies, and processes while ensuring code quality,

security, and best practices–which can create a fragmented software development lifecycle as project scope and

complexity grows. According to the recent GitLab Global DevSecOps Report, 54% of individual contributors report

their teams use up to 14 tools for software development, while only 17% of organizations have started tool

consolidation efforts.

GitLab Duo with Amazon Q addresses the churn that developers experience across a fragmented software development lifecycle by helping them complete complex multi-step tasks from the GitLab unified DevSecOps platform. The integrated offering delivers a seamless developer experience that brings Amazon Q autonomous AI agents into developers’ daily workflows to help organizations ship secure software faster.

GitLab Ultimate tier customers on Self-Managed can leverage GitLab Duo with Amazon Q

through access to autonomous agents that:

Streamline software development: Transform a new feature idea in an issue into merge-ready code in minutes. Iterate directly from GitLab using real-time feedback to accelerate development workflows from start to finish.

Transform a new feature idea in an issue into merge-ready code in minutes. Iterate directly from GitLab using real-time feedback to accelerate development workflows from start to finish. Optimize code: Generate unit tests for new merge requests to save developer time and enforce consistent quality assurance practices across teams.

Generate unit tests for new merge requests to save developer time and enforce consistent quality assurance practices across teams. Maximize quality and security: Provide AI-driven code quality and security reviews that accelerate feedback cycles.

Provide AI-driven code quality and security reviews that accelerate feedback cycles. Modernize code: Starting with Java 8 or Java 11 codebases, upgrade to Java 17 directly from a GitLab project to improve application security and performance and remove technical debt.

Supporting Quotes:

“At Volkswagen Digital Solutions, we're always looking to apply the latest advancements in our software delivery value stream to address our customer needs faster,” said Vivien Kirchgessner, product owner at Volkswagen Digital Solutions. “The integration of GitLab Duo with Amazon Q Developer is a game-changer for our development teams and can help remove friction from their daily tasks, reduce feedback cycles, and improve our code quality at scale. By embedding advanced AI capabilities from autonomous agents in the GitLab workflows they know and love, we expect to see a lift in productivity across teams to help Volkswagen Digital Solutions release new features and applications at the pace our customers expect and deserve.“

“Both developers and the organizations they work for are increasingly interested in simplified and unified experiences,” said Rachel Stephens, senior analyst at RedMonk. “Especially in the era of AI–when security and privacy are paramount concerns–organizations want to both harness the power of cutting-edge technology while also controlling risk and minimizing disjointed software toolchains. The partnership between GitLab Duo and Amazon Q seeks to give developers the tools they need within the context of an end-to-end DevSecOps experience.”

“As an enterprise operating in the highly complex and regulated automotive environment, GitLab's new Amazon Q integration has the potential to accelerate our digital transformation journey while strengthening our security and compliance posture,” said Arne Altrichter, principal product owner at MBition. “The seamless integration allows us to stay within the GitLab UI, making it extremely easy to use. The ability to create new branches and merge requests directly from a GitLab issue showcases the significant potential of Amazon Q. This feature enables our embedded software engineers to concentrate fully on their core competencies, leaving common DevSecOps tasks to Amazon Q. With this integration, we see the opportunity to focus on groundbreaking innovations while streamlining the exceptional work of our Mercedes-Benz and MBition engineers.”

“With this joint offering, GitLab and AWS are combining their strengths to make agentic AI a reality in software development,” said Katie Norton, research manager at IDC. “GitLab Duo with Amazon Q addresses strong use cases and critical challenges that empower customers to harness the full potential of AI.”

“The integration of GitLab Duo with Amazon Q represents a leap forward in AI-powered DevSecOps,” said Deepak Singh, vice president, Next-Generation Developer Experience at AWS. “By combining GitLab’s comprehensive DevSecOps platform and GitLab Duo with Amazon’s advanced AI capabilities with Amazon Q, we empower developers to accelerate their workflows, enhance code quality, and strengthen security measures. This integration simplifies the development lifecycle, helps organizations maximize their cloud investments, and adapts to the future of AI-assisted software development.”

“AWS and GitLab are committed to co-developing an unparalleled developer experience leveraging the power of the GitLab platform and the breadth and depth of AWS technologies,” said Ashley Kramer, interim chief revenue officer, and chief marketing and strategy officer, GitLab. “GitLab Duo with Amazon Q offers a seamless journey from code commit to production, all within a trusted and secure environment. By leveraging Amazon Q’s advanced capabilities and integrating them into our unified data store, GitLab Duo with Amazon Q provides an enterprise-grade platform that accelerates and automates software development while ensuring security, compliance, and privacy.”

The integrated offering is in preview for GitLab Ultimate tier customers on Self-Managed. Read more on the GitLab blog and on GitLab on AWS.