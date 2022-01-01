The CURRENT TERMS OF USE (unless otherwise stated in the Table below) shall apply to net-new and renewal purchases made on, or after, August 1, 2021. If you received an Order Form / Quote, or purchased, prior to August 1, 2021, please see the Agreement History below for the terms applicable to your purchase and/or use of GitLab software. Any GitLab Subscription purchased prior to August 1, 2021 including upgrades and additional Users purchased for that Subscription, will be governed by the Agreement in effect as of the Subscription purchase date.
Type of Use / Activity
Applicable Agreement
Use of any GitLab Software Offering, including Free tier
Use of any GitLab Professional Services
(Effective as of November 1, 2021)
Privacy Policy
GitLab Processing Your Data
Request Removal of Content / Data
Use of GitLab's Website(s)
Cookies & Visiting the Website
Partner Program
Enroll and Terms please visit the GitLab Partner Program
GitLab for Education Program*
GitLab for Open Source Program**
*Only applicable for Educational Institutions using GitLab Software for Instructional Use, or, Non-Commercial Academic Research. Please visit Program Guidelines for more information."
**Only applicable for Open Source Organizations using GitLab Software for Open Source Software. Please visit Program Guidelines for more information.
GitLab, including GitLab Legal, is committed to transparency as part of its’ values, as such we provide previous versions of our Agreements.
Legacy Agreement and Applicable Dates
Agreement Location
Subscription Agreement (February 1, 2021 - July 31, 2021)
Subscription Agreement (January 1, 2015 - January 31, 2021)
Professional Services Agreement (January 1, 2015 - October 31, 2021)