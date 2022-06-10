The CURRENT TERMS OF USE (unless otherwise stated in the Table below) shall apply to (1) Customers solely using Free Software and (2) net-new and renewal purchases made on, or after, January 12, 2026. If you received an Order Form / Quote, or purchased, prior to January 12, 2026, please see the Agreement History below for the terms applicable to your purchase and/or use of GitLab software. Any GitLab Subscription purchased prior to January 12, 2026 including upgrades and additional Users purchased for that Subscription, will be governed by the Agreement in effect as of the Subscription purchase date.