GitLab Terms of Service

Thank you for choosing GitLab! For the current terms please see the Current Terms of Use table below.

The CURRENT TERMS OF USE (unless otherwise stated in the Table below) shall apply to net-new and renewal purchases made on, or after, August 1, 2021. If you received an Order Form / Quote, or purchased, prior to August 1, 2021, please see the Agreement History below for the terms applicable to your purchase and/or use of GitLab software. Any GitLab Subscription purchased prior to August 1, 2021 including upgrades and additional Users purchased for that Subscription, will be governed by the Agreement in effect as of the Subscription purchase date.

CURRENT TERMS OF USE

Type of Use / Activity

Applicable Agreement

Use of any GitLab Software Offering, including Free tier

Subscription Agreement

Use of any GitLab Professional Services

(Effective as of November 1, 2021)

Professional Services Agreement

Privacy Policy

GitLab Privacy Policy

GitLab Processing Your Data

GitLab Data Processing Agreement

Request Removal of Content / Data

DMCA Notice and Take Down

Use of GitLab's Website(s)

Website Terms of Use

Cookies & Visiting the Website

GitLab Cookie Policy

Partner Program

Enroll and Terms please visit the GitLab Partner Program

GitLab for Education Program*

GitLab for Education Program Agreement

GitLab for Open Source Program**

GitLab for Open Source Program Agreement

*Only applicable for Educational Institutions using GitLab Software for Instructional Use, or, Non-Commercial Academic Research. Please visit Program Guidelines for more information."

**Only applicable for Open Source Organizations using GitLab Software for Open Source Software. Please visit Program Guidelines for more information.

AGREEMENT HISTORY

GitLab, including GitLab Legal, is committed to transparency as part of its’ values, as such we provide previous versions of our Agreements.

Legacy Agreement and Applicable Dates

Agreement Location

Subscription Agreement (February 1, 2021 - July 31, 2021)

Legacy Subscription Agreement V2

Subscription Agreement (January 1, 2015 - January 31, 2021)

Legacy Subscription Agreement V1

Professional Services Agreement (January 1, 2015 - October 31, 2021)

Legacy Professional Services Agreement V1