GitLab Terms of Use

The CURRENT TERMS OF USE (unless otherwise stated in the Table below) shall apply to (1) Customers solely using Free Software and (2) net-new and renewal purchases made on, or after, January 12, 2026. If you received an Order Form / Quote, or purchased, prior to January 12, 2026, please see the Agreement History below for the terms applicable to your purchase and/or use of GitLab software. Any GitLab Subscription purchased prior to January 12, 2026 including upgrades and additional Users purchased for that Subscription, will be governed by the Agreement in effect as of the Subscription purchase date.

Current Terms of Use

Type of Use / Activity

Applicable Agreement

Use of any GitLab Software Offering, including Free tier

Subscription Agreement

Additional Terms:

Use of any GitLab Professional Services

Use of any AI Functionality

Use of any experimental or beta feature

Agile Planning Terms

EU Data Act Supplemental Terms


Professional Services Terms

GitLab Duo AI Terms (formerly known as AI Functionality Terms)

Testing Agreement

Agile Planning Terms

EU Data Act Supplemental Terms

Privacy Statement

GitLab Privacy Statement

GitLab Processing Personal Data from an Enterprise

GitLab Data Processing Addendum and Standard Contractual Clauses

Request Removal of Content / Data

DMCA Notice and Take Down

Use of GitLab's Website(s)

Website Terms of Use

Cookies & Visiting the Website

GitLab Cookie Policy

External Contributions to the GitLab Blog

External Blog Submissions Terms

Use of any GitLab services, including Software, AI Functionality, Website(s), etc.

Acceptable Use Policy

Using GitLab's publicly-available APIs

GitLab API Terms of Use

Partner Program

To enroll please visit the GitLab Partner Program Portal

GitLab Reseller / Referral Partner

Master Partner Agreement

GitLab Integration Agreement

Technology Partner Agreement

GitLab for Education Program*

GitLab for Education Program Agreement

GitLab for Open Source Program**

GitLab for Open Source Program Agreement

*Only applicable for Educational Institutions using GitLab Software for Instructional Use, or, Non-Commercial Academic Research. Please visit Program Guidelines for more information.

**Only applicable for Open Source Organizations using GitLab Software for Open Source Software. Please visit Program Guidelines for more information.

Agreement History

GitLab, including GitLab Legal, is committed to transparency as part of its’ values, as such we provide previous versions of our Agreements.

Legacy Agreement and Applicable Dates

Agreement Location

Privacy Statement (March 19, 2024 - April 22, 2026)

Legacy Privacy Statement V2

Privacy Statement (June 10, 2022 - March 18, 2024)

Legacy Privacy Statement V1

Data Processing Addendum and Standard Contractual Clauses (May 20, 2024 - April 30, 2026)

Legacy Data Processing Addendum and Standard Contractual Clauses

Subscription Agreement (November 12, 2025 - January 11, 2026)

Legacy Subscription Agreement V7

Subscription Agreement (August 30, 2024 - November 12, 2025)

Legacy Subscription Agreement V6

Subscription Agreement (August 14, 2023 - August 29, 2024)

Legacy Subscription Agreement V5

Subscription Agreement (September 07, 2022 - August 13, 2023)

Legacy Subscription Agreement V4

Subscription Agreement (August 1, 2021 - September 06, 2022)

Legacy Subscription Agreement V3

Subscription Agreement (February 1, 2021 - July 31, 2021)

Legacy Subscription Agreement V2

Subscription Agreement (January 1, 2015 - January 31, 2021)

Legacy Subscription Agreement V1

Professional Services Agreement (August 30, 2024 - March 5, 2025)

Legacy Professional Services Agreement V3

Professional Services Agreement (November 1, 2021 - August 29, 2024)

Legacy Professional Services Agreement V2

Professional Services Agreement (January 1, 2015 - October 31, 2021)

Legacy Professional Services Agreement V1

GitLab for Open Source Program Agreement (February 24, 2021 - August 19, 2022)

Legacy GitLab for Open Source Program Agreement V1

Testing Agreement (February 28, 2025 - May 19, 2026)

Legacy GitLab Testing Agreement V5

Testing Agreement (August 30, 2024 - February 28, 2025)

Legacy GitLab Testing Agreement V4

Testing Agreement (June 30, 2023 - August 29, 2024)

Legacy GitLab Testing Agreement V3

Testing Agreement (May 19, 2023 - June 29, 2023)

Legacy GitLab Testing Agreement V2

Testing Agreement (April 10, 2023 - May 18, 2023)

Legacy GitLab Testing Agreement V1

AI Functionality Terms (April 1, 2025 - November 12, 2025)

Legacy AI Functionality Terms V4

AI Functionality Terms (August 30, 2024 - March 31, 2025)

Legacy AI Functionality Terms V3

AI Functionality Terms (November 1, 2023 - August 29, 2024)

Legacy AI Functionality Terms V2

AI Functionality Terms (August 14, 2023 - October 31, 2023)

Legacy AI Functionality Terms V1

Agile Planning Terms (October 17, 2023 - August 29, 2024)

Legacy Agile Planning Terms V1

Master Partner Agreement (May 16, 2023 - August 28, 2025)

Legacy Master Partner Agreement V1

Technology Partner Agreement (February 1, 2022 - March 30, 2026)

Legacy Technology Partner Agreement V1