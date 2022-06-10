GitLab Terms of Use
The CURRENT TERMS OF USE (unless otherwise stated in the Table below) shall apply to (1) Customers solely using Free Software and (2) net-new and renewal purchases made on, or after, January 12, 2026. If you received an Order Form / Quote, or purchased, prior to January 12, 2026, please see the Agreement History below for the terms applicable to your purchase and/or use of GitLab software. Any GitLab Subscription purchased prior to January 12, 2026 including upgrades and additional Users purchased for that Subscription, will be governed by the Agreement in effect as of the Subscription purchase date.
Current Terms of Use
Type of Use / Activity
Applicable Agreement
Use of any GitLab Software Offering, including Free tier
Additional Terms:
Privacy Statement
GitLab Processing Personal Data from an Enterprise
GitLab Data Processing Addendum and Standard Contractual Clauses
Request Removal of Content / Data
Use of GitLab's Website(s)
Cookies & Visiting the Website
External Contributions to the GitLab Blog
Use of any GitLab services, including Software, AI Functionality, Website(s), etc.
Using GitLab's publicly-available APIs
Partner Program
To enroll please visit the GitLab Partner Program Portal
GitLab Reseller / Referral Partner
GitLab Integration Agreement
GitLab for Education Program*
GitLab for Open Source Program**
Agreement History
GitLab, including GitLab Legal, is committed to transparency as part of its’ values, as such we provide previous versions of our Agreements.
Legacy Agreement and Applicable Dates
Agreement Location
Privacy Statement (March 19, 2024 - April 22, 2026)
Privacy Statement (June 10, 2022 - March 18, 2024)
Data Processing Addendum and Standard Contractual Clauses (May 20, 2024 - April 30, 2026)
Legacy Data Processing Addendum and Standard Contractual Clauses
Subscription Agreement (November 12, 2025 - January 11, 2026)
Subscription Agreement (August 30, 2024 - November 12, 2025)
Subscription Agreement (August 14, 2023 - August 29, 2024)
Subscription Agreement (September 07, 2022 - August 13, 2023)
Subscription Agreement (August 1, 2021 - September 06, 2022)
Subscription Agreement (February 1, 2021 - July 31, 2021)
Subscription Agreement (January 1, 2015 - January 31, 2021)
Professional Services Agreement (August 30, 2024 - March 5, 2025)
Professional Services Agreement (November 1, 2021 - August 29, 2024)
Professional Services Agreement (January 1, 2015 - October 31, 2021)
GitLab for Open Source Program Agreement (February 24, 2021 - August 19, 2022)
Testing Agreement (February 28, 2025 - May 19, 2026)
Testing Agreement (August 30, 2024 - February 28, 2025)
Testing Agreement (June 30, 2023 - August 29, 2024)
Testing Agreement (May 19, 2023 - June 29, 2023)
Testing Agreement (April 10, 2023 - May 18, 2023)
AI Functionality Terms (April 1, 2025 - November 12, 2025)
AI Functionality Terms (August 30, 2024 - March 31, 2025)
AI Functionality Terms (November 1, 2023 - August 29, 2024)
AI Functionality Terms (August 14, 2023 - October 31, 2023)
Agile Planning Terms (October 17, 2023 - August 29, 2024)
Master Partner Agreement (May 16, 2023 - August 28, 2025)
Technology Partner Agreement (February 1, 2022 - March 30, 2026)