The CURRENT TERMS OF USE (unless otherwise stated in the Table below) shall apply to net-new and renewal purchases made on, or after, August 1, 2021. If you received an Order Form / Quote, or purchased, prior to August 1, 2021, please see the Agreement History below for the terms applicable to your purchase and/or use of GitLab software. Any GitLab Subscription purchased prior to August 1, 2021 including upgrades and additional Users purchased for that Subscription, will be governed by the Agreement in effect as of the Subscription purchase date.