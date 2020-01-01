Join the GitLab for Open Source Program
Features of GitLab Ultimate, including 50,000 CI/CD minutes, are free to qualifying open source projects.Learn more
About
Hundreds of thousands of open source contributors around the world have helped make GitLab what it is today. We’ve created the GitLab for Open Source Program to give back to this community, helping open source teams be more efficient, secure, and productive with access to features of GitLab Ultimate.
Program benefits
Enroll in the GitLab for Open Source Program and receive features of GitLab Ultimate, self-managed or SaaS, including 50,000 CI/CD minutes calculated at a program-specific cost factor.
Requirements
In order to be accepted into the GitLab for Open Source Program, applicants must:
-
Use OSI-approved licenses for their projects: Every project in your namespace must be published under an OSI-approved open source license
-
Not seek profit: Your organization can accept donations to sustain its work, but it can’t seek to make a profit by selling services, by charging for enhancements or add-ons, or by other means. Read more about this requirement.
-
Be publicly visible: Both your GitLab.com group or self-managed instance and your source code must be publicly visible and publicly available.
Read our full list of program exceptions to determine whether your project qualifies. If you believe your project meets all program requirements, we welcome your application!
As you apply, keep in mind
- Benefits of the GitLab for Open Source Program apply to an entire namespace. To qualify, every project in an applicant’s namespace must carry an OSI-approved open source license.
- Free top-tier accounts do not include support.
- You’ll need to renew your program membership annually. If you don’t renew, your account will be downgraded.
- Acceptance into the GitLab for Open Source Program is at GitLab’s sole discretion, and we reserve the right to terminate the Program (or change the program requirements) at any time.
GitLab for Open Source Agreement
Upon acceptance, all program members are subject to the GitLab for Open Source Program Agreement.
Applications will not be processed during U.S. holidays. Expect delayed responses during those periods.
Before you begin applying or renewing
-
Create a GitLab account. You can begin either a Free-tier account or Ultimate trial. If you’re considering a migration, note that you won’t need to have finished the migration before applying to the GitLab for Open Source Program.
-
Take screenshots. During the application process, you’ll need to provide three screenshots of your project. We suggest taking them in advance, since you’ll need to submit them on the second page of the application form.
What to expect
-
Wait time. Gitlab uses SheerID, a trusted partner, to verify that you meet the GitLab for Open Source requirements. In most cases, you can expect a decision about your application within 15 business days. You may be asked to provide additional information.
-
After you’re verified. If you qualify for the GitLab for Open Source Program, you’ll receive a verification email with specific instructions for obtaining your license. Please follow the instructions carefully.
Help and support
If you experience any issues obtaining your license in the Customer Portal please open a support ticket on the GitLab Support Portal and Select “Licensing and Renewal Problems.”
Frequently Asked Questions
GitLab for Open Source Program benefits apply to an entire namespace. To qualify for the program, every project in the applicant’s namespace must carry an OSI-approved open source license. When you apply, submit materials for the single project you believe represents all the projects in your namespace.
No. Members of the GitLab for Open Source Program do not receive support as part of their program subscriptions. Read more about seeking support.
The goal of the GitLab for Open Source Program is to enable collaboration on open source projects. As a pre-condition to collaboration, people must be able to view and join an open source project. As a result, we ask that all qualifying projects are publicly visible and allow users to request access to them.
When you activate the subcription you receive as a member of the GitLab for Open Source Program, you’ll specify the number of seats your account will require. GitLab uses a concurrent (seat) model, which refers to the maximum number of users enabled at once. Every occupied seat is counted, including the owner’s, with the exception of members with Guest permissions. We are happy to grant you the number of seats you think you’ll need for current project members, as well as any additional seats you feel your project will need as its community grows. You’ll have the opportunity to request additional seats at time of renewal.
No. You may use the GitLab subscription license you receive from the GitLab for Open Source Program only for the publicly visible open source projects for which it was approved. In some cases, we allow program members to host a small number of private projects if those projects contain sensitive data. Please email us at
opensource@gitlab.com to ask about your case. You must obtain written permission from us in order to use the license outside of program requirements. Note that any user capable of creating new projects in a namespace is responsible for ensuring that project complies with the GitLab for Open Source Program eligibility requirements. If you’re concerned about users creating projects that violate the program’s eligibility requirements, we recommend restricting the number of users capable of creating new projects in your namespace.
Yes. You’ll need to renew your membership in the GitLab for Open Source Program by completing the application form annually. Our program requirements may change periodically, and we’ll need to make sure that you continue to meet them. Read and follow the renewal procedure to maintain your membership. Please begin the renewal process at least one month in advance to ensure sufficient processing time. You will receive email reminders to do so and can renew as early as three months in advance of your membership’s expiration.
To avoid delays, we recommend that you renew your subscription at least one month in advance of the deadline. If your license is about to expire, here’s what to expect.
GitLab is available to people all over the world in many languages. However, since we are a U.S.-based company, we do not offer our services in U.S. embargoed countries.
Some web browsers and privacy extensions block the application form because they identify it as a pop-up. Please disable the pop-up blocker on this page, refresh the page, and check again.