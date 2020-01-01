Join the GitLab for Open Source Program

In order to be accepted into the GitLab for Open Source Program, applicants must:

Use OSI-approved licenses for their projects: Every project in your namespace must be published under an OSI-approved open source license

Not seek profit: Your organization can accept donations to sustain its work, but it can’t seek to make a profit by selling services, by charging for enhancements or add-ons, or by other means. Read more about this requirement.

Be publicly visible: Both your GitLab.com group or self-managed instance and your source code must be publicly visible and publicly available.

Read our full list of program exceptions to determine whether your project qualifies. If you believe your project meets all program requirements, we welcome your application!