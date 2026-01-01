Join the GitLab for Open Source Program

No. You may use the GitLab subscription license you receive from the GitLab for Open Source Program only for the publicly visible open source projects for which it was approved. In some cases, we allow program members to host a small number of private projects if those projects contain sensitive data. Please email us at [email protected] to ask about your case. You must obtain written permission from us in order to use the license outside of program requirements. Note that any user capable of creating new projects in a namespace is responsible for ensuring that project complies with the GitLab for Open Source Program eligibility requirements. If you’re concerned about users creating projects that violate the program’s eligibility requirements, we recommend restricting the number of users capable of creating new projects in your namespace.