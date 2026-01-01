Join the GitLab for Open Source Program

GitLab for Open Source

Enroll in the GitLab for Open Source Program and receive features of GitLab Ultimate, self-managed or SaaS, including 50,000 compute minutes calculated at a program-specific cost factor.

How to apply for the Open Source Program

1. See if you qualify

Requirements

Read our full list of program requirements and exceptions to determine whether your project qualifies.

Important notes

Read our FAQs for more information

2. Create a GitLab account

You can begin either a Free-tier account or Ultimate trial. If you’re considering a migration, note that you won’t need to have finished the migration before applying to the GitLab for Open Source Program.

What to expect

For GitLab.com projects

  • You'll need to complete the form on the Customers Portal to verify that your group containing your open source project meets the program requirements.
  • After successfully submitting the form, you'll receive an email with a coupon code and clear instructions on how to provision your project with a license.

For Self-managed instances

  • You'll need to complete the form with specific details about your project and provide a clear explanation of why a self-managed solution is necessary for it.
  • After reviewing your submission, we'll determine if your project qualifies for a GitLab for Open Source license for your self-managed GitLab instance. This information helps us understand your unique requirements and ensure we're supporting genuine open source initiatives.

3. Ready to enroll?

Click below to get started. Sign in when prompted, then complete your application.

Apply now

Help and support

If you experience any issues obtaining your license in the Customer Portal please send an email to [email protected].

Note: Applications for a self-managed solutions will not be processed during holidays. Expect delayed responses during those periods.

Frequently

asked questions

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