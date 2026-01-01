Licensing and subscription FAQ

A subscription for GitLab.com can be applied to one of two types of namespaces. Where you assign your subscription determines where those features are accessible.

GitLab.com SaaS Plan on Personal Namespace

Note, As of November 17, 2020, GitLab no longer offers new subscriptions for personal namespaces.

You can find the plan details for a personal namespace by navigating the User Settings>Account>Billing.

GitLab.com SaaS Plan on a Group

A user can choose to purchase a subscription and apply it to a group they've created. This way any project they create in that group or in a subgroup of that group gets access to the features of the subscription they purchased for it. This extends to any user that gets invited as a member of that group.

A user that's part of an organization with multiple GitLab collaborators will ideally choose to create a group for that organization, purchase and apply a subscription to that group, and then invite their colleagues to that group so that all can enjoy those paid features while working in that group.

Note that all members within a group subscription are counted as billable seats at the same subscription plan rate.

You can find the plan details for a group namespace by navigating the Group Settings>Account>Billing.