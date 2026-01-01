GitLab for Education Program

The GitLab for Education Program provides free licenses to qualified institutions worldwide. Educators, researchers, and students get access to industry-leading DevSecOps tools for teaching, learning, and research.

Program benefits

Complimentary GitLab Ultimate licenses with unlimited seats.

  • Get unlimited seats per license with access to our top-tier functionality (SaaS or self-managed).
  • 1 year duration with annual renewal
  • 50,000 compute minutes per month included. Additional minutes must be purchased.

Requirements

To be accepted into the GitLab for Education Program, your educational institution must meet these requirements:

1. Your institution must be:

  • Accredited by a local, state, provincial, federal, or national authorized agency. See details.
  • Primarily focused on teaching enrolled students.
  • Credential granting, actively issuing degrees, diplomas, or certificates (associate's, bachelor's, graduate degrees, high school diplomas, professional certifications)
  • Not-for-profit (for-profit entities are not eligible)

2. GitLab for Education Licenses can only be used for:

  • Instructional use: Learning, training, or development activities that are part of your institution's instructional functions.
  • Non-commercial academic research: Not-for-profit research projects that don't produce commercial results or revenue.

Note: It is not authorized to run, administer, or operate an institution with the GitLab for Education license. GitLab offers academic discounts and special pricing for campus-wide use. See more details.

Need campus-wide administrative use? GitLab Premium and Ultimate plans are built for institutional scale, with advanced security and compliance capabilities. View pricing and compare plans.

3. Applicants must:

  • Be faculty or staff employed full-time at the institution (we cannot issue licenses directly to students)
  • Apply using their institution's email domain

Additional notes

  • Institutions enrolling students under age 13 are not eligible for GitLab SaaS but may obtain self-managed licenses.
  • GitLab, Inc. does not issue licenses to institutions in China. Please contact JiHu. Read more about JiHu on our blog.
  • Upon acceptance, all program members are subject to the GitLab for Education Program Agreement.

Ready to enroll?

Apply now

Renewal

The GitLab for Education program license is valid for 1 year and renewed annually. Returning members verify their employment status at renewal time. Note: Program requirements may change from time to time.

Before renewing:

Renewal process:

  1. Renew through the GitLab Customer Portal
  2. Verify employment at the academic institution via our partner, Proxi.id.
  3. After verification, the program member receives an email with instructions on redeeming the complimentary GitLab Ultimate license.
Renew today

Frequently asked questions