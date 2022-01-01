GitLab for Education

Bringing DevOps to a classroom near you

Requirements

In order to be accepted into the GitLab for Education Program, each Educational Institution must meet the following requirements.
  • Accredited: the Educational Institution must be accredited by a local, state, provincial, federal, or national authorized agency. See more details.
  • Primary purpose teaching: the Educational Institution must have the primary purpose of teaching its enrolled students.
  • Degree granting: the Educational Institution actively grant degrees such as a high school diploma, associate's degree, bachelor's degree, master's degree, or doctor of philosphy.
  • Not-for-profit: the Educational Institution must be not-for-profit. For-profit entities are not eligible.
GitLab for Education Licenses can only be used for
  • Instructional-Use: activites directly related to learning, training, or development of students including academic instruction that are part of the instructional functions of the Educational Institution or
  • Non-Commerical Academic Research: conducting not-for-profit research projects that do not produce results, works, services, or data for commerical use by anyone to generate revenue. Research conducted at the request of and for the benefit of a third party is not authorized under the GitLab for Education license.
  • It is not authorized to run, administer, or operate an insitution with the GitLab for Education license. GitLab offers academic discounts and special pricing for campus-wide use. See more details.
Applicants must
  • Faculty or Staff: only faculty or staff employed full-time at an Educational Institution can apply. We are not able to issue licenses to students directly.
  • Email domain: applicants must apply with the email domain of their representative institution. Personal email domains will not be accepted.
Country of Origin
  • GitLab, Inc. does not issue licenses to educational institutions located in China. For more information on obtaining an educational license in China, please contact JiHu. Read more about JiHu..

GitLab for Education Agreement

Program Benefits

  • Unlimited seats per license of our top-tier functionality (SaaS or self-managed). The number of seats is the number of different users that will use this license during the next year.
  • The number of seats and type of license (Saas or self-managed) can be changed at the time of renewal or upon request.
  • GitLab support is not included with the educational license.
  • 50k CI runner minutes are included with the subscription. (Additional minutes must be purchased).

Application

Application process

  • Fill out the application form on the right. Please provide the most accurate and complete information as possible.
  • Gitlab uses SheerID, a trusted partner, to verify that you are a current teacher, faculty, or staff member at a qualified educational institution.

What to expect

After you complete the application form, if you are verifed, we'll work with you to grant your license. Here's how:

  • You will recieve an email with instructions and a one time unique coupon code.
  • Once you fill out the licensing form, you will then recieve a zero dollar quote with our terms and conditions for signature.
  • Directions for accessing your GitLab for Education license will be sent after the signed quote is accepted.
  • The license key (self-managed) or group authentication (SaaS) will require you to log in to the GitLab Customer Portal.
  • If you need help at any point, we are here to support you.

Applications will **not be processed during U.S. Holidays and responses may be delayed during those periods**. Furthermore, a few extra steps are required before we transition to a more automated application process. We appreciate your patience. To help us prioritize, please let us know if your request is urgent by including "Urgent: [your request]" in the subject line of any email to education@gitlab.com.

Renewal

Email a renewal request

You will need to email us annually to renew your membership.

Please begin the renewal process at least one month in advance to ensure sufficient processing time. You will receive email reminders to do so and can renew as early as three months in advance of your membership's expiration.

To renew, please send an email to education@gitlab.com with the following information (copy and paste):

Subject: Renewal Request | Date of Expiration (MM/YYYY)

To help us find your account:

  • Name of your organization or project

  • Email associated with this account

To help us make sure you still qualify:

  • Please verify the use case for the education license. Professional IT and infrastructure operations do not fall within the stated terms of the Education Program.

To help us plan for next year:

  • Number of seats you are renewing.

  • Any change of ownership to the account.

  • If the ownership needs to change, please send the new account holder's name, email address, and contact mailing address.

Our program requirements may change from time to time, and we'll need to make sure that you continue to meet them year after year. If you do not qualify upon renewal, we'll work with you to make any needed transition as smooth as possible.

If you do not renew your membership for any reason, your account will be downgraded.

What to expect

If your renewal request is accepted, you'll be asked to sign a zero dollar renewal quote. After that, here's what to expect for each type of renewal:

  • Saas renewals: No further action is necessary after your renewal is fully processed. Your account will automatically renew.
  • Self-managed renewals: You'll need to obtain your license from the (GitLab Customer Portal) and upload it to your instance. If you need help at any point, we are here to support you.

Frequently Asked Questions

