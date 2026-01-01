Our GitLab Education Program offering is intended to be issued directly to the institution (enterprise-level) rather than individuals. We offer an unlimited number of seats and top-tier licenses so that all students at an institution can access the best GitLab has to offer. We understand that individual students may wish to have a GitLab license but at this time, we do not have the logistics in place to grant individuals licenses. We encourage all students to find a faculty or staff sponsor and apply to the program. Students should also check out our free subscription tier for GitLab.com or a free download of our Free self-managed offering. You can also apply for a 30-day trial if you’d like to try out some more advanced features.