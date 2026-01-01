GitLab for Education Program
The GitLab for Education Program provides free licenses to qualified institutions worldwide. Educators, researchers, and students get access to industry-leading DevSecOps tools for teaching, learning, and research.
Program benefits
Complimentary GitLab Ultimate licenses with unlimited seats.
- Get unlimited seats per license with access to our top-tier functionality (SaaS or self-managed).
- 1 year duration with annual renewal
- 50,000 compute minutes per month included. Additional minutes must be purchased.
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Requirements
1. Your institution must be:
- Accredited by a local, state, provincial, federal, or national authorized agency. See details.
- Primarily focused on teaching enrolled students.
- Credential granting, actively issuing degrees, diplomas, or certificates (associate's, bachelor's, graduate degrees, high school diplomas, professional certifications)
- Not-for-profit (for-profit entities are not eligible)
2. GitLab for Education Licenses can only be used for:
- Instructional use: Learning, training, or development activities that are part of your institution's instructional functions.
- Non-commercial academic research: Not-for-profit research projects that don't produce commercial results or revenue.
Note: It is not authorized to run, administer, or operate an institution with the GitLab for Education license. GitLab offers academic discounts and special pricing for campus-wide use. See more details.
Need campus-wide administrative use? GitLab Premium and Ultimate plans are built for institutional scale, with advanced security and compliance capabilities. View pricing and compare plans.
3. Applicants must:
- Be faculty or staff employed full-time at the institution (we cannot issue licenses directly to students)
- Apply using their institution's email domain
Additional notes
- Institutions enrolling students under age 13 are not eligible for GitLab SaaS but may obtain self-managed licenses.
- GitLab, Inc. does not issue licenses to institutions in China. Please contact JiHu. Read more about JiHu on our blog.
- Upon acceptance, all program members are subject to the GitLab for Education Program Agreement.
Ready to enroll?Apply now
Renewal
Before renewing:
- The person renewing must be the same person who created the subscription in the GitLab Customer Portal.
- To change who renews: the current owner must transfer ownership or open a support ticket.
- Questions? Email [email protected]
Renewal process:
- Renew through the GitLab Customer Portal
- Verify employment at the academic institution via our partner, Proxi.id.
- After verification, the program member receives an email with instructions on redeeming the complimentary GitLab Ultimate license.
Frequently asked questions
Frequently asked questions
Our GitLab Education Program offering is intended to be issued directly to the institution (enterprise-level) rather than individuals. We offer an unlimited number of seats and top-tier licenses so that all students at an institution can access the best GitLab has to offer. We understand that individual students may wish to have a GitLab license but at this time, we do not have the logistics in place to grant individuals licenses. We encourage all students to find a faculty or staff sponsor and apply to the program. Students should also check out our free subscription tier for GitLab.com or a free download of our Free self-managed offering. You can also apply for a 30-day trial if you’d like to try out some more advanced features.
If you're a member of the parent group in GitLab, you'll automatically have access to all descendants. GitLab doesn't support subgroups that are more restrictive than their parent groups. However, being a part of a subgroup does not grant you access to the parent group. The best way to do this is to make everyone a member of their respective subgroup having only admins in the top level group.
At this time, we are not able to accommodate modifications to our user agreement. Please email [email protected]. if you have any additional questions.
If you wish to increase the number of seats on your existing license, please send an email to [email protected], and we’ll prepare an add-on quote for additional seats.
Please see the Support for Community Programs docs sections for a detailed description of where to find support. Please note that it is no longer an option to purchase support separately for GitLab for Education licenses. Instead, qualifying institutions have the option to purchase the GitLab for Campuses subscription.