You will need to email us annually to renew your membership.

Please begin the renewal process at least one month in advance to ensure sufficient processing time. You will receive email reminders to do so and can renew as early as three months in advance of your membership's expiration.

To renew, please send an email to education@gitlab.com with the following information (copy and paste):

To help us find your account: Name of your organization or project

Email associated with this account To help us make sure you still qualify: Please verify the use case for the education license. Professional IT and infrastructure operations do not fall within the stated terms of the Education Program. To help us plan for next year: Number of seats you are renewing.

Any change of ownership to the account.

If the ownership needs to change, please send the new account holder's name, email address, and contact mailing address.

Our program requirements may change from time to time, and we'll need to make sure that you continue to meet them year after year. If you do not qualify upon renewal, we'll work with you to make any needed transition as smooth as possible.

If you do not renew your membership for any reason, your account will be downgraded.

What to expect

If your renewal request is accepted, you'll be asked to sign a zero dollar renewal quote. After that, here's what to expect for each type of renewal: