GitLab for Campuses

GitLab enables campuses to modernize, innovate, and secure quickly with an all-in-one platform where everyone can contribute.
Deploy faster and more frequently.
Automate pipelines with Continuous Integration. Increase consistency and repeatability with Continuous Delivery.
Secure in real time.
Address security at every stage and spend less time fixing issues.
More collaboration leads to faster results, more efficiency and more time spent improving and innovating systems. Manage teams and optimize software delivery lifecycles with metrics and value streams insight.
Check out our options
Free Education licenses to support teaching, learning, and research*
* It is not authorized for use to run, administer, or operate an institution.
The complete DevOps platform for the whole campus for one simplified price.
** Up to student enrollment
20% discount off list price for all tiers
Automate the process of software delivery and infrastructure changes with the complete DevOps platform
GitLab is a collaboration tool designed to help people work better across distributed teams.
GitLab brings transparency, shared ownership, operational efficiency, and a single source of truth to your research allowing you to focus on what matters - the science.
An invaluable tool for providing students in-depth and practical knowledge on how the DevOps lifecycle works in today’s professional world.
Unlimited access to all features for 30 days.