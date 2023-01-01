The University of Surrey has over 2,300 projects and 110,000 builds. These efforts are made possible by implementing a seamless workflow in which users create personal branches from issues and test solutions before merging into the main branch and deploying to the production line. This workflow has improved the way the team delivers their service and simplified their growing infrastructure. "When it comes to operations, we wouldn't have been able to cope. GitLab's code repository and CI are the two main things that have enabled this for us,” Polyzos said.

GitLab has helped the IT team write more and better code and create a DevOps model. "This modern world of IT is not a single problem with a single solution. You need many tools in your toolchain. GitLab is a core tool with a central place in our toolchain. It has enabled us to further explore other tools and combine them,” Polyzos shared. "GitLab helped us implement the workflow architecturally, and we can iterate and go through the workflow again and again to improve. It has also helped us better integrate testing into the workflow. Protected branches and merge approvals provide control over the flow of new code before CI/CD pushes out the changes. Basic syntax and linting errors have essentially disappeared, and logical errors are caught earlier in the workflow.”

While the IT team has made use of GitLab's branching, testing, and coding capabilities, academics have incorporated GitLab in the teaching environment due to its GUI, which provides a simple code visualization to identify changes and authors. In a group assignment, professors find it useful to understand which students committed specific changes. "Users appreciate the seamless interface - from setting up SSH keys to navigation - so that every little detail makes the user experience really enjoyable and effortless. Someone with no Git experience whatsoever doesn't feel intimidated by it,” Polyzos said.

As the IT team and academics tinkered with GitLab to discover the features that meet their needs, the usefulness of GitLab's applications development features has slowly spread throughout the University of Surrey. "GitLab is a reliable tool and code repository first and foremost. It lubricates workflows in various ways and allows for collaboration internally as well as externally," Polyzos added.

Some users have built custom Docker images by uploading files and setting GitLab runners to build the images for them, while others who require a website now use GitLab Pages. As Dean Roe, System Administrator Team Leader, said "We are continually impressed at the rate at which GitLab expands its feature set in useful ways. The blog posts on gitlab.com do an excellent job of telling us and our users what fixes and new features we can expect in each new release. The process of bringing in updates is effortless too.

By using GitLab, the University of Surrey has increased collaboration, while developing higher quality code through a robust solution to deliver better software faster. "We like GitLab, and the users like it. It's stable and trustworthy, and we're definitely going to continue using it.”