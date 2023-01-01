Jason Howe, a software engineer on the school’s IT team, led the process of making GitLab available to the school’s students and faculty. Six months after rolling GitLab out, Howe authored provisioning tools on top of GitLab to enable faculty members to easily add students to course-specific projects. As more students started to use it as part of their class work, adoption climbed, and the number of projects on GitLab skyrocketed.

IT staff noticed students had begun opting to host more of their personal development projects on the platform. And adoption by Allen School instructors jumped from the initial handful of early adopters to a few dozen. Other units within the university also began to be interested in using the platform. The IT team noted that it has been extremely pleased with GitLab’s ability to easily scale with the demands of their growing organization, and they appreciate GitLab’s fervor for further developing the platform and staying on top of security issues. Even as usage of GitLab continues to grow, Howe and the team still find the product easy to maintain. They spend just one to two days per quarter updating and maintaining the platform.

The Allen School’s students, faculty, and IT team are happy with their decision to choose GitLab. Howe sums up GitLab’s benefits in two words: control and flexibility. From an admin or systems perspective, GitLab gives the IT team the necessary controls to ensure that sensitive university research and students’ coursework are all easily manageable and kept safe. And in terms of flexibility, GitLab is open source, which makes it possible for the IT team to build unique SSO and provisioning tools against GitLab’s API.