GitLab for automotive services

Empower your teams to modernize, innovate, and deliver secure software for vehicles on and off the road.
Accelerate your time to market

Streamlined toolchains and modern workflows enable developers to build more efficiently — bringing innovative, more personalized experiences to your customers.

Our platform enables developers to focus on what’s important: implementing embedded DevOps for your Software Defined Vehicle initiatives, plugging in your embedded CI toolchains, and integrating with your OTA infrastructure.

Prioritize security without slowing teams down

Reduce risk with built-in security

Avoid costly security leaks and protect your reputation with automated tools that cover application security including code, secrets, libraries, containers, and cloud — and seamlessly integrate MISRA and functional safety scanning tools from partners as needed.
Secure your software supply chain

Integrate attestations and security verifications across the full software development lifecycle, achieve SLSA security guarantees, and protect your organization against emerging threats.
Quantify your risk

GitLab can create and ingest a dynamic software bill of materials (SBOM), providing a deep level of security transparency into both first-party developed code and adopted open source software (OSS).

Manage vulnerabilities at scale

GitLab's vulnerability reports identify key dependency details throughout your supply chain, allowing you to proactively tackle vulnerabilities before merging or deploying code.
Customer success stories

Our feedback loops were 4-6 weeks. Could you imagine writing code today and six weeks from now being told whether or not it works or is broken? I don't remember the shirt that I wore yesterday, let alone what I had for breakfast this morning, let alone what I wrote six weeks ago, and chances are I've been working on features for the last six weeks, and for me to try to unpick what I was thinking at that point could be a huge context-switch penalty.

Chris Hill

Head of Systems Engineering for Infotainment, Jaguar Land Rover

99%

shorter feedback loops

Reduce risk

by enabling compliance at scale

Practice continuous compliance

Ensure every change introduced to your codebase is compliant, automatically, with our compliance frameworks.
Implement Policy as Code

Automate policy enforcement across your software delivery lifecycle, reducing reliance on manual intervention and improving accuracy.

Streamline audit processes

Take a full snapshot of the data associated with each release, including test artifacts and internal milestones, and save it as release evidence.

Maintain compliance

Ensure adherence to compliance policies with Audit Events, which provide a comprehensive history of audited events that can then be sent to external security management systems.

Reduce costs

by boosting operational efficiency

Simplify and save

Experience a significant ROI and a shorter payback period with our single platform that drives efficiencies across architecture, infrastructure, compliance, security, integrations, and more.

Increase visibility and measure success

Seamlessly leverage DevSecOps data organized around a unified data model with full analytics and reporting capabilities — in order to visualize your metrics and improve them.

Drive platform engineering

Empower engineering teams to build platforms and capabilities, so developers can work more efficiently.
Make the most of your investments

Adopt modern development practices to allow legacy applications to move faster.
GitLab is a member of the SOAFEE SIG

GitLab dramatically lowers friction for security and compliance, two critical priorities for the automotive industry. This flexibility is critical in embedded development, where hardware and software platforms can vary dramatically across Software Defined Vehicles.

