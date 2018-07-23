GitLab for automotive services

Our feedback loops were 4-6 weeks. Could you imagine writing code today and six weeks from now being told whether or not it works or is broken? I don't remember the shirt that I wore yesterday, let alone what I had for breakfast this morning, let alone what I wrote six weeks ago, and chances are I've been working on features for the last six weeks, and for me to try to unpick what I was thinking at that point could be a huge context-switch penalty.