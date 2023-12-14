Developers are overloaded with tasks outside their area of expertise Many developers aren’t experts at tasks such as creating secure and efficient automation scripts for continuous integration (CI). Making these scripts available in a self-service portal saves developers’ time and reduces the risk of human error.

Organizations struggle to share best practices Developers in one part of the organization are creating workflows, pipelines, and configurations that might be useful to others. Sharing predefined, customizable templates across the organization means no one has to reinvent the wheel every time.