GitLab for platform engineering

The faster path to scalable software delivery

Build a foundation for platform engineering with workflows-as-a-service for the entire software development lifecycle.

Talk to sales
header

There’s a better, more efficient way to build software

Developers are overloaded with tasks outside their area of expertise

Many developers aren’t experts at tasks such as creating secure and efficient automation scripts for continuous integration (CI). Making these scripts available in a self-service portal saves developers’ time and reduces the risk of human error.

Organizations struggle to share best practices

Developers in one part of the organization are creating workflows, pipelines, and configurations that might be useful to others. Sharing predefined, customizable templates across the organization means no one has to reinvent the wheel every time.

Having too many DevOps tools hampers collaboration

When different teams use different software delivery toolchains and different workflows, collaboration takes a hit. Bringing everyone together into a single platform ensures there’s no disconnect.

Platform engineering accelerates software development by providing DevSecOps teams with a single self-service portal for tools and workflows — reducing cognitive load and making software delivery more scalable.

I was looking to free up the hands of my DevOps engineers … I wanted them to focus on the things that actually matter — how we produce code, how we properly deploy code. We could do that with a platform.

Nadav Robas Headshot

Nadav Robas

DevOps & DevSecOps Manager, Agoda

Read the case study
agoda-logo.png

GitLab: The gold standard for platform engineering teams

Product screenshot of productivity

Boost productivity and efficiency

Reusable CI/CD components

The GitLab CI/CD Catalog — a central hub for discovering and reusing components — helps developers move faster and ensures knowledge can be more evenly distributed across the organization.

Learn more
Automated security and compliance

GitLab is the only DevSecOps platform that includes native security and compliance capabilities at all stages of the software development lifecycle, enabling teams to find and fix problems when they’re cheaper and easier to solve.

Learn more
AI throughout the software development lifecycle

GitLab gives teams a central place to discover AI-powered capabilities — from code suggestions to explanations of security vulnerabilities to root cause analysis — that accelerate every aspect of software development.

Learn more

Drive efficiency with data

End-to-end visibility and insights

GitLab brings data from every part of the software delivery lifecycle into a single place so everyone involved in software development has access to the latest information.

Learn more
Productivity metrics and analytics

GitLab is the only DevSecOps platform built on a unified data store, enabling teams to easily track key metrics, assess the impact of process improvements, and drill down into roadblocks.

Learn more
Security dashboards and vulnerability reports

From built-in CI/CD pipeline templates to automatic code testing, a single platform for software delivery enables developers to focus on building high-quality applications, without context-switching.

Learn more

Foster collaboration at scale

Out-of-the-box pipeline templates and automation

Bringing everyone into the same platform streamlines communication and helps developers stay in the loop on strategy and scope — enabling more efficient planning, building, testing, securing, deployment, and monitoring of code.

Learn more
Accessible documentation and wikis

Each GitLab project includes a wiki: a central place to provide documentation, share best practices, or organize information right alongside the code — so teams don’t have to switch to a separate tool.

Learn more
Built-in integrations

GitLab provides a unified framework for producing quality software that organizations can easily extend with built-in integrations for common tools.

Learn more

Now, we can be confident changes to our pipelines are automatically and thoroughly tested, and we can easily support both fast-moving development teams and risk-averse teams that are maintaining mission-critical capabilities. Our new approach, built on some key GitLab CI features, has helped us find the right balance of commonality and customization.”

Alan Hohn

Director of Software Strategy, Lockheed Martin

Read the case study

80%

faster CI pipeline builds

90%

less time spent on system maintenance

Resources

View all resources

Video

How GitLab Enables Platform Engineering

Watch the video

Blog

How DevOps and platform engineering turbocharge efficiency

Read more

Ebook

The Ultimate Playbook for High-Performing DevSecOps Teams

Download the ebook

Take GitLab for a spin

See what your team can do with a single platform for software delivery.

Get free trial
Headshots of three people

Have a question? We're here to help.

Talk to an expert