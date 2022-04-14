Before migrating to GitLab’s end-to-end DevSecOps platform, Agoda had to deal with a complicated toolchain of at least nine tools. The mix of tools — and the need to integrate and support them — had become a time-consuming problem for the company’s six software DevOps teams, which total approximately 50 people. And no one on the team was skilled enough in every single tool. If one or two specific tool experts were out, then the team was at a loss for using that capability.

“The everyday life of one of our developers was spread across many different services,” says Nadav Robas, DevOps & DevSecOps manager at Agoda. “We were spending so much time chasing upgrades and security patches, and we had issues maintaining so many service level agreements for all the tools. The teams were so busy just maintaining back then that it was really a nightmare.”

Nadav notes that Agoda’s troublesome toolchain was slowing their time to market, and their onboarding speed, along with creating governance and compliance challenges. And slow is a key problem for software development and for the overall business.

On top of that, Nadav says they also were looking to cut costs, and increase software quality and security.

It was a long list of problems to solve and advantages to find. Agoda’s tech managers knew they needed a DevSecOps platform to take on these challenges. And they knew GitLab was the one they needed.