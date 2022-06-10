The categories of Personal Data collected by GitLab change depending on the Services you use and whether those Services are free or paid. We have described below which Services correlate with the processing in each Personal Data category.

Information You Provide Directly

We collect the Personal Data you provide to us, for example:

Account Information: When you register for an account with GitLab, we collect information that identifies you such as your name, username, email address and password. This is collected for free and paid users of the SaaS product.

Profile Information : We collect information that you voluntarily provide in your user profile; this may include your public avatar (which may be a photo), additional email addresses, company/organization name, job title, country, social media handles, and biography. Please note this information may be visible to other users of the Services and to the public depending on the privacy setting you apply. This is collected for free and paid users of the SaaS product.

Payment Information : If you purchase a paid subscription from GitLab, we will collect payment information from you that may include your name, billing address and credit card or bank information. We may also use your credit card information to verify your identity and prevent abuse of our pipelines. Please note that GitLab does not directly process or store your entire credit card number, but we do direct that information to our third-party payment processors for processing. This is collected for paid users of the Self-managed and SaaS products.

Marketing Contact Information : If you request GitLab to contact you, or sign up for marketing materials or events, GitLab may collect information such as name, address, email address, telephone number, company name, and size of company. This may be collected through the Websites as well as through the use of the Self-managed or SaaS products.

Licensee Information : We collect licensee name, email address, and similar information associated with the individual that receives a license key for the paid users of the Self-managed product.

Content you provide through the use of the Services : Examples of content we collect and store include but are not limited to: the summary and description added to an issue, your repositories, commits, project contributions, profile metadata, activity data, and comments. Content also includes any code, files and links you upload to the Services. This is collected for the free and paid users of the SaaS product.

Customer Support and Professional Services : If you contact GitLab customer support or receive professional services, we will collect information about you related to your account and to the requests you are making or the services being provided. Customer Support information is collected through the Websites, such as the GitLab Community Forum and the GitLab Support Portal.

Call Recordings : We may record and transcribe sales calls hosted on various videoconferencing technologies to enable our sales and support teams to share conversational insights, create training and presentations, and improve their internal processes.

Other Content You Submit : We may also collect other content that you submit to our Services. For example: feedback, comments and blog posts, or when you participate in any interactive features, surveys, contests, promotions, prize draws, activities or events. When you participate in interactive channels, we may collect and process information for demographic analysis. Such collection is not tied to any specific products, but may be collected through the Websites.

Information About Your Use of the Services We Collect Automatically

We may collect certain Personal Data automatically through your use of the Services, for example:

Device Information and Identifiers: When you access and use our Services, we automatically collect information about your device, which may include: device type, your device operating system, browser type and version, language preference, IP address, hardware identifiers, and mobile IDs. This information may be collected through any use of the Services.

Subscription Data: We may automatically collect information about the number of active users, licensing timetables, historical user count, and IP address. This is collected for paid Self-managed and SaaS instances. Subscription Data details can be found in the Metrics Dictionary.

Services Usage Data: Services Usage Data is broken into two categories: Optional Data and Operational Data. Optional Data is aggregated metrics regarding activity and feature usage that provide insights into the success of stages and features. Operational Data is aggregated metrics that track how value is delivered through the use of the Services and provide insights into optimal customer implementation. Both categories of Services Usage Data can be tied to the instance hostname, but the information does not contain any other individual user data. This is collected for the free and paid users of the Self-managed and SaaS products. For more information about the data collected and how to set your preferences, please visit Services Usage Data.

Events Data: In addition to Services Usage Data, GitLab also uses event analytics, such as browsing duration, page clicks and page views, in a pseudonymized form to gain insights into end-to-end user behavior. This is collected for SaaS and Self-managed products.

Website Usage Data: When you visit our Websites, we automatically log information about how you interact with the sites, such as the referring site, date and time of visit, and the pages you have viewed or links you have clicked.

Cookies and Similar Tracking Technologies: GitLab uses cookies and similar technologies to provide functionality, such as storing your settings, and to recognize you as you use our Services. In addition, we use cookies to gather information to provide interest-based advertising which is tailored to you based on your online activity. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn about our practices and the controls we provide you.

Email marketing: When we send you emails, they may include technology such as a web beacon, that tells us your device type, email client, and whether you have received and opened an email, or clicked on any links contained in the email.

Buttons, tools, and content from other companies: The Services may include links or buttons to third-party services such as Facebook and Twitter. We may collect information about your use of these features. In addition, when you see or interact with these buttons, tools, or content, some information from your browser may automatically be sent to the other company. Please read that company’s privacy statement for more information.

Information from Third-Parties and Partners

We may collect Personal Data from other parties in the following ways:

Vendors and Partners: We may receive information about you from third-parties such as vendors, resellers, partners, or affiliates. For example, we receive information from our resellers about you and your orders, or we may supplement the data we collect with demographic information licensed from third-parties in order to personalize the Services and our offers to you. Likewise, our sales, marketing, and recruiting teams may receive access to third-party databases containing information to enrich business contacts and other corporate data, or we may receive social listening data from companies that monitor public posts.

Third-Party sign-in services: GitLab allows you to sign up for/in to our Services using third-party accounts, such as Facebook or Google. When you give permission for this to happen, GitLab will receive information about you from your third-party account, such as name, email address, location and demographic information.

Other users of the Services: Other users of the Services may provide information about you when they submit issues and comments, or we may receive information when you are designated as a representative or administrator on your company's account.

When you are asked to provide personal data, you may decline. And you may use web browser or operating system controls to prevent certain types of automatic data collection. But if you choose not to provide or allow information that is necessary for certain products or features, those products or features may not be available or function correctly.