Effective 1 January 2023

This Notice at Collection is provided under California law which requires us to provide California residents with additional information on how GitLab collects, uses, retains, and discloses Personal Information. California residents' additional rights are also summarized.

Personal Information We Collect

In the preceding twelve months, GitLab or our service providers may have collected the following categories of Personal Information for business or commercial purposes:

Identifiers/Contact Information (such as a real name, alias, postal address, unique personal identifier, online identifier, internet protocol address, email address, user name, or other similar identifiers);

Personal Information, as defined in the California customer records law section 1798.80 (such as name, contact information, employment history, credit card number, debit card number or any other financial information);

Commercial Information (such as records of products or services purchased, obtained, or considered);

Internet or other electronic network activity information (such as data analytics and browsing history);

Geolocation Data (such as device location);

Audio, electronic, visual or similar information (such as call or video recordings);

Professional or employment-related information);

Inferred information (such as preferences, characteristics, and predispositions); and

Sensitive Personal Information, which may include: Government identification, such as state identification information; Log-in, financial account, debit card, or credit card number in combination with any required security or access code, password, or credentials allowing access to an account; and The contents of your email and other electronic communications unless we are the intended recipient of the communication.



Sources of Personal Information We Collect

We collect Personal Information from the following categories of sources, which are described in more detail in our Privacy Statement:

Information you provide directly;

Information we collect automatically through your acces to and use of our websites and services;

Vendors and Partners;

Third Party Sign-in services; and

Other users of our services.

Business or Commercial Purposes for Collection of Personal Information

We use the Personal Information we collect for the following Business or Commercial purposes, which are further described in our Privacy Statement or otherwise disclosed to you:

Purpose of Use Categories of Personal Information Auditing interactions with consumers. To understand how our services are used and to improve services, provide trainings and educational opportunities, to enforce legal terms that govern our services Identifiers/Contact information

Commercial information

Internet or other electronic network activity information

Geolocation data

Professional or employment-related information

Audio, electronic visual or similar information

Inferred Information Detecting security incidents and debugging. To maintain the security of our services, detect and prevent fraud and abuse. Identifiers/Contact information

Personal Information, as defined in the California customer records law section 1798.80

Commercial Information

Internet or other electronic network activity information

Geolocation data

Sensitive Personal Information Contextual customization of ads. To understand you and your preferences in order to display advertising to you and to send you marketing content, offers, and promotions. Identifiers/Contact information

Commercial information

Internet or other electronic network activity information

Geolocation data

Professional or employment-related information

Inferred information Internal Research. To improve and develop new services or features, diagnose issues, analyze use and measure effectiveness of our services to improve them in order to obtain and retain customers, and conduct research. Identifiers/Contact information

Commercial information

Internet or other electronic network activity information

Geolocation data

Professional or employment-related information

Inferred information Maintaining Quality and Safety. To understand how our services are used and improve the services, to provide a forum to discuss services, to protect the rights, safety and property of GitLab, you or any third-party Identifiers/Contact information

Personal Information, as defined in the California customer records law section 1798.80

Commercial information

Internet or other electronic network activity information

Geolocation data

Inferred Information Providing Customer Service, Maintaining/Servicing Customer Accounts, Verifying Customer Information. To create, identify and authenticate your access to the services, provide customer support and respond to your questions or feedback. Identifiers/Contact information

Personal Information, as defined in the California customer records law section 1798.80

Commercial information

Internet or other electronic network activity information

Geolocation data

Professional or employment-related information

Sensitive Personal Information Communication with Customers. To send you information, including confirmations, technical notices and releases, security alerts, schedule maintenance, and to support administrative messages such as password reset requests. Identifiers/Contact information

Commercial information

Internet or other electronic network activity information

Geolocation data

Professional or employment-related information

Sensitive Personal Information Processing Payments. To perform business operations such as billing, renewals, and payment processing. Identifiers/Contact information

Personal Information, as defined in the Callifornia customer records law section 1798.80

Commercial Information

Sensitive Personal Information

Categories of Personal Information Disclosed for a Business Purpose

We disclosed the following categories of Personal Information for a business purpose in the preceding 12-months: identifiers/contact information; Personal Information, as defined in the California customer records law section 1798.80; commercial information; internet or other electronic network activity information; geolocation data (such as device location); audio, electronic, visual or similar information (such as call or video recordings); professional or employment-related information; and inferred information (such as preferences, characteristics, and predispositions). We disclosed each category with our affiliated companies; order processing, and fulfillment vendors; payment processors and financial institutions; analytics and research vendors; information technology vendors; fraud prevention and security vendors; vendors supporting legal, compliance, accounting, audits and other internal functions; certain marketing and advertising vendors; and other third-parties as descibed in the "With Whom does GitLab Share my Personal data?" section of our Privacy Statement.

Categories of Personal Information Sold or Shared

Under California law, the transmission of cookie identifiers and browsing behaviors to third-parties for interest-based advertising or cross-context behavioral advertising may be considered a sale of Personal Information. Subject to certain uses of the Services, we may share such Personal Information with third-parties, which may be considered a sale. We do not sell or share Sensitive Personal Information, nor do we sell or share any Personal Information about individuals who we know are under the age of 16. In the preceding 12-months, GitLab may have sold or shared the following categories of Personal Information to the following categories of third-party recipients for the purposes listed below.

Categories of Personal Information Sold or Shared Categories of Third-Party Recipients Purpose of Disclosure Identifiers/Contact information

Internet or other electronic network activity information

Geolocation data

Inferred information Data Analytics Providers, Advertising Networks, Social Networks Interest based advertising, data enrichment

Retention and Deletion

Please review the Data Retention section of our Privacy Statement for more information about how long GitLab retains Personal Information.