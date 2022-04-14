This page supplements our Privacy Statement and provides additional information for residents in certain US States which have specific privacy laws, including the rights available to those residents. This page includes our NOTICE AT COLLECTION under California law.
Effective 1 January 2023
This Notice at Collection is provided under California law which requires us to provide California residents with additional information on how GitLab collects, uses, retains, and discloses Personal Information. California residents' additional rights are also summarized.
In the preceding twelve months, GitLab or our service providers may have collected the following categories of Personal Information for business or commercial purposes:
We collect Personal Information from the following categories of sources, which are described in more detail in our Privacy Statement:
We use the Personal Information we collect for the following Business or Commercial purposes, which are further described in our Privacy Statement or otherwise disclosed to you:
We disclosed the following categories of Personal Information for a business purpose in the preceding 12-months: identifiers/contact information; Personal Information, as defined in the California customer records law section 1798.80; commercial information; internet or other electronic network activity information; geolocation data (such as device location); audio, electronic, visual or similar information (such as call or video recordings); professional or employment-related information; and inferred information (such as preferences, characteristics, and predispositions). We disclosed each category with our affiliated companies; order processing, and fulfillment vendors; payment processors and financial institutions; analytics and research vendors; information technology vendors; fraud prevention and security vendors; vendors supporting legal, compliance, accounting, audits and other internal functions; certain marketing and advertising vendors; and other third-parties as descibed in the "With Whom does GitLab Share my Personal data?" section of our Privacy Statement.
Under California law, the transmission of cookie identifiers and browsing behaviors to third-parties for interest-based advertising or cross-context behavioral advertising may be considered a sale of Personal Information. Subject to certain uses of the Services, we may share such Personal Information with third-parties, which may be considered a sale. We do not sell or share Sensitive Personal Information, nor do we sell or share any Personal Information about individuals who we know are under the age of 16. In the preceding 12-months, GitLab may have sold or shared the following categories of Personal Information to the following categories of third-party recipients for the purposes listed below.
|Categories of Personal Information Sold or Shared
|Categories of Third-Party Recipients
|Purpose of Disclosure
|Identifiers/Contact information
Internet or other electronic network activity information
Geolocation data
Inferred information
|Data Analytics Providers, Advertising Networks, Social Networks
|Interest based advertising, data enrichment
Please review the Data Retention section of our Privacy Statement for more information about how long GitLab retains Personal Information.
You are entitled to certain rights as a California resident, which include:
You may designate, in writing or through a power of attorney, an authorized agent to make requests on your behalf to exercise your rights under California law. Before accepting such a request from an agent, we will require the agent to provide proof you have authorized them to act on your behalf, and we may need you to verify your identity directly with us. To provide or delete specific pieces of Personal Information we will need to verify your identity to the degree of certainty required by law. We will verify your request by using one of the methods set forth here.
Effective 1 January 2023
This notice is provided under the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act ("VCDPA") and explains the privacy rights of Virginia residents. It also provides certain mandated disclosures about our treatment of Virginia residents' Personal Data.
We collect the Personal Data detailed in the "What Personal Data does GitLab collect about me?" section of our Privacy Statement.
The purposes for processing your Personal Data are found in the "How Does GitLab use my Personal Data?" section of our Privacy Statement.
We may share each of the categories of Personal Data listed in our Privacy Statement with those third-parties detailed in the section titled "With Whom does GitLab share my Personal Data?"
To make an access, correction, deletion or portability request, use the Personal Data Request Form. You may designate in writing or through a power of attorney, an authorized agent to make requests on your behalf to exercise your rights under VCDPA. Before accepting such a request from an agent, we will require the agent to provide proof you have authorized them to act on your behalf, and we may need you to verify your identity directly with us. To provide or delete specific pieces of Personal Data we will need to verify your identity to the degree of certainty required by law. We will verify your request by using one of the methods set for here. We do not sell your Personal Data, as the term "sale" is defined under the VCDPA.
We process and disclose the following categories of Personal Data for targeted advertising: device information and identifiers, website usage data, and other online activity data provided through cookies and similar tracking technologies. We share each category with advertising agencies, data anlytics providers, and social networks.
To opt out from targeted advertising, click on the Cookie Preferences link in the footer or header of each of our website pages. An opt-out request will be specific to the device and browser you are using. Therefore you will need to opt-out from each browser that you use to access GitLab websites and services.
