About GitLab
Behind the scenes of The DevSecOps Platform
Behind the scenes of The DevSecOps Platform
Mailing address
If you'd like to send us something please use the addresses below, these are not our visiting addresses:
GitLab is an all-remote company with team members located in more than 65 countries around the world.
Since we all work remotely at GitLab, we use team video calls regularly (with more than 50 people on most days!). Mostly only our CEO and Suzy are in the San Francisco boardroom.
See what your team could do with The DevSecOps Platform.Get free trial