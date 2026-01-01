GitLab for Small Businesses
With CI/CD, SCM, Agile Delivery, Dedicated Support and more, GitLab will help you ship code faster in order to drive greater business results.
Our DevSecOps Platform brings teams together and grows with your needs — everything you need is built right in to ship code faster.
Built-in CI/CD Templates
Automate all the steps required to build, test and deploy your code to your production environment.
GitLab Premium
Agile Delivery for Teams
Plan and manage your projects, programs, and products with integrated Agile support.
GitLab Premium
Dedicated Support
Access to experts to answer your questions and help solve your unique needs.
GitLab Premium
GitOps
Infrastructure automation and collaboration for cloud native, multicloud, and legacy environments.
Discover GitLab Premium
Automate entire workflows with GitLab CI/CD
Try an interactive demo on how to add security scans to your CI pipeline.
GitLab integrates with hundreds of existing applications
Interested in how your product and engineering teams can partner better without switching tools? Contact us to learn more about custom solutions.
Jira
Simple Atlassian Jira integration
GitHub
Seamless GitLab CI/CD with GitHub SCM
Jenkins
Well-maintained GitLab plugin
APIs
APIs on every GitLab component
GitLab made it easier for all developers to work with CI/CD pipelines, making the process of bootstrapping a new service much more transparent and approachable.
Vasco Pinho
HotJar
Start building faster today
Start building faster today
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.