GitLab for Small Businesses

With CI/CD, SCM, Agile Delivery, Dedicated Support and more, GitLab will help you ship code faster in order to drive greater business results.

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Our DevSecOps Platform brings teams together and grows with your needs — everything you need is built right in to ship code faster.

Built-in CI/CD Templates

Automate all the steps required to build, test and deploy your code to your production environment.

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Dedicated Support

Access to experts to answer your questions and help solve your unique needs.

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Automate entire workflows with GitLab CI/CD

Try an interactive demo on how to add security scans to your CI pipeline.

GitLab integrates with hundreds of existing applications

Interested in how your product and engineering teams can partner better without switching tools? Contact us to learn more about custom solutions.

Jira

Simple Atlassian Jira integration

GitHub

Seamless GitLab CI/CD with GitHub SCM

Jenkins

Well-maintained GitLab plugin

APIs

APIs on every GitLab component

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Now available to even more small businesses and startups, a program built to help accelerate your business.

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Start building faster today

See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.

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