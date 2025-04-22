Agentic AI is a type of artificial intelligence that leverages advanced language models and natural language processing to take independent action. Unlike traditional generative AI tools that require constant human direction, these systems can understand requests, make decisions, and execute multi-step plans to achieve goals. They tackle complex tasks by breaking them into manageable steps and employ adaptive learning to modify their approach when facing challenges.

The real power comes from creating a multi-agent system where specialized agents work together in agentic workflows. For example, one agent might research information, another analyze data, and a third generate content — all coordinating together to complete a project.

For enterprise automation, these autonomous operations require careful implementation with a governance framework that ensures the AI remains aligned with strategic business goals and operates with appropriate oversight.

Think of it as the difference between a GPS that only gives directions (traditional generative AI), and an AI assistant that can actually plan a trip, book your accommodations, and adjust plans as the journey unfolds (agentic AI). This would be a much more powerful tool for handling a wide range of challenges.

Agentic AI is changing how businesses work because it can think and act on its own. Unlike traditional generative AI that simply follows instructions to produce content, these advanced systems can make decisions independently and solve complex problems without constant guidance. Companies can get more done with less oversight, building resilient operations that are responsive to changing conditions in real time.

What are AI agents?

Powered by natural language processing, AI agents are intelligent digital assistants designed to help people achieve goals and complete complex tasks. These advanced tools can reason, plan, and remember, giving them the ability to make informed decisions and adapt to new situations. AI agents learn from experience: Over time, they become better at understanding what users need and anticipating how best to support them.