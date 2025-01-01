Sustainability at GitLab

Our FY25 Sustainability Report details our key sustainability focus areas, including our policies, actions, governance mechanisms, and performance metrics.

We remain committed to working with our stakeholders to unlock new opportunities to create value for our customers, partners, investors, team members, and communities.

The DevSecOps lifecycle of plan, code, build, test, release, deploy, operate, and monitor arranged in an infinity symbol overlapping the security shield (secure and compliance).

From our CEO

In an increasingly complex world, our customers will depend on us more than ever. We're committed to meeting their needs, which requires us to uphold the highest standards of corporate responsibility. This report outlines not only our progress but also our vision for the future - a future where GitLab continues to empower organizations to deliver secure software faster while also benefiting our planet and communities.”

Bill Staples
Chief Executive Officer, GitLab

Our sustainability pillars & FY25 highlights

Trust and Transparency

We view trust and transparency as fundamental to serving our customers and the broader community — enhancing our collaboration, fostering stronger relationships, mitigating risks for our stakeholders, and creating efficiencies that benefit everyone we serve.

Key topics:

  • Information security and data privacy
  • Responsible product development
  • Business ethics

Highlights

  • Trust Center self-service: 95% of customers used our self-service Trust Center, with 31,000 views and 15,000+ document interactions in FY25.

  • Accessibility: We developed Learning Content Accessibility Guidelines to help our team build more accessible products for everyone.

  • AI Transparency: We continue to expand our AI Transparency Center to provide customers with information on our approach to responsible AI development and deployment.

Planet

GitLab recognizes the responsibility to take meaningful action to reduce our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and help protect our planet. We understand that sustainable business practices are not only beneficial for the environment but also create long-term value for our stakeholders. Through collaborative engagement across our company and value chain, we work to understand our environmental impact and identify opportunities for improvement to create a more sustainable future.

Key topics:

  • Climate action

Highlights

  • Purchased energy certificates: In FY26 we purchased energy attribution certificates (EACs), also known as renewable energy certificates (RECs), to compensate for GitLab's FY25 work-from-home electricity consumption for all full-time team members.

  • Aspirational climate target: 70% of our suppliers (by emissions) will have science-aligned climate targets by FY29 to reduce our Scope 3 emissions.

  • Climate risk assessment: We assessed climate-related risks and opportunities to understand potential impacts on our business.

People and Communities

We strive to support and enable our team members and the broader GitLab community to use their unique skills and experience to make an impact and deliver results for our customers. We aim to create a transparent environment where all team members around the world feel that their voices are heard and welcomed.

Key topics:

  • Talent and engagement
  • Diversity, inclusion, and belonging
  • Social impact

Highlights

  • Great place to work: GitLab was certified as a Great Place to Work in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year. 96% of team members said they felt welcome when joining GitLab.

  • Co-create program: Launched in FY25, the GitLab Co-Create Program allows customers to work directly with our product and engineering teams to develop new features and enhance existing ones. This program enables our customers to drive innovation and help shape the future of GitLab.

  • Launched GiveLab: Our first GiveLab 30 Days of Impact campaign had team members volunteer with 37 nonprofit organizations across 13 countries.

