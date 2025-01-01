Sustainability at GitLab
Our FY25 Sustainability Report details our key sustainability focus areas, including our policies, actions, governance mechanisms, and performance metrics.
We remain committed to working with our stakeholders to unlock new opportunities to create value for our customers, partners, investors, team members, and communities.
From our CEO
In an increasingly complex world, our customers will depend on us more than ever. We're committed to meeting their needs, which requires us to uphold the highest standards of corporate responsibility. This report outlines not only our progress but also our vision for the future - a future where GitLab continues to empower organizations to deliver secure software faster while also benefiting our planet and communities.”
Our sustainability pillars & FY25 highlights
