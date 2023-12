December 4, 2023

GitLab Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

November 13, 2023

GitLab to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

November 9, 2023

GitLab Continues AI Momentum with Enhanced AI-Powered DevSecOps Workflows

November 7, 2023

GitLab Chief Product Officer David DeSanto to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

September 6, 2023

GitLab Chief Financial Officer Brian Robins to Present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

September 5, 2023

Global DevSecOps Report on AI Shows Cybersecurity and Privacy Concerns Create an Adoption Dilemma

September 5, 2023

GitLab Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

August 31, 2023

GitLab Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sid Sijbrandij to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

August 29, 2023

GitLab Wins a Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award

July 26, 2023

GitLab Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DIB) Reports

July 18, 2023

GitLab Names Chris Weber Chief Revenue Officer and Confirms Second Quarter and Annual Guidance

June 30, 2023

GitLab Appoints Erin Mannix as Chief Accounting Officer

June 13, 2023

GitLab Appoints Josh Lemos as Chief Information Security Officer

June 7, 2023

GitLab Recognized as Leader in Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms

June 6, 2023

GitLab Recognized as the Only Leader by Independent Research Firm in Integrated Software Delivery Platforms Report

June 5, 2023

GitLab Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

May 22, 2023

GitLab Announces AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform With GitLab 16

May 15, 2023

GitLab to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

May 2, 2023

GitLab and Google Cloud Partner to Expand AI-Assisted Capabilities with Customizable Gen AI Foundation Models

April 25, 2023

GitLab To Hold AI Fireside Chat with Sid Sijbrandij

April 20, 2023

New GitLab Research Reveals Rising Demand for Security and Efficiency in Software Development, Increasing Use of AI/ML in Security

April 18, 2023

GitLab and Oracle Expand Strategic Collaboration With AI/ML Offering

March 13, 2023

GitLab Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

February 13, 2023

GitLab To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

January 26, 2023

GitLab Continues Expanding Its Security Certification and Report Portfolio

January 5, 2023

GitLab to Present at the Needham Growth Conference

December 13, 2022

GitLab Appoints Mark Porter to Board of Directors

December 5, 2022

GitLab Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

November 30, 2022

GitLab to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference

November 30, 2022

GitLab Dedicated Launches to Meet Organizations’ Complex Compliance Requirements

November 22, 2022

GitLab CEO and Co-Founder, Sid Sijbrandij to Present at GitLab Connect Japan 2022

November 14, 2022

GitLab To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

October 25, 2022

GitLab Security and Governance Solution Helps Secure Organizations’ End-to-End Software Supply Chains

October 11, 2022

GitLab Inc. Launches Cloud Seed in Collaboration with Google Cloud to Bolster Cloud Adoption

October 5, 2022

GitLab Introduces TeamOps, A New Practice For All Work Environments – Remote, Hybrid and In-Office

September 6, 2022

GitLab to Present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

September 6, 2022

GitLab Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

August 23, 2022

GitLab Inc.’s Sixth Annual Global DevSecOps Survey Shows Security is the Driving Force for Choosing a DevOps Platform

August 15, 2022

GitLab To Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

June 15, 2022

GitLab Inc. Wins 2021 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Application Development Award

June 6, 2022

GitLab Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

May 23, 2022

GitLab 15 Provides Replacement for Do-It-Yourself DevOps with The One DevOps Platform

May 22, 2022

GitLab acquires Gemnasium to accelerate its security roadmap

GitLab announced it has acquired Gemnasium, a company that provides software to help developers mitigate security vulnerabilities in open source code.

May 16, 2022

GitLab To Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

April 19, 2022

GitLab Inc. Awarded Software Licensing Program Reseller Agreements With State of California

April 4, 2022

GitLab Welcomes Ashley Kramer as Chief Marketing And Strategy Officer

March 24, 2022

GitLab Announces Departure of David Hornik From Board Of Directors

March 14, 2022

GitLab Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

February 15, 2022

GitLab to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

December 15, 2021

A Compliance Win: GitLab Inc. Successfully Achieves ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Certification

December 14, 2021

GitLab Acquires Opstrace to Expand its DevOps Platform with Open Source Observability Solution

December 6, 2021

GitLab Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

November 15, 2021

GitLab To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results On December 6, 2021

November 3, 2021

GitLab Inc. Named a Representative Vendor in New Gartner® Market Guide for the Second Year in a Row

October 13, 2021

GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

October 4, 2021

GitLab Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

September 17, 2021

GitLab Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

September 7, 2021

GitLab Appoints Sunny Bedi to Board of Directors

Chief information and chief data officer of Snowflake joins GitLab as an independent director

July 20, 2021

GitLab Inc. Wins Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Application and Development

GitLab Inc.’s complete DevOps platform recognized as key component of Google Cloud’s Partner ecosystem

July 8, 2021

Announcing GitLab Commit 2021: Innovate Together

The 2-day GitLab community event features valuable DevOps learning opportunities and insights with representatives from Google, IBM, Intel, Northwestern Mutual, Vox Media, and more.

June 30, 2021

Meltano Spins Out of GitLab, Raises $4.2M in Seed Funding Led by GV to Enhance Open Source Data Integration

Meltano aims to bring the entire data lifecycle into the DataOps Era

June 22, 2021

GitLab Inc. Brings Future of Work Leaders Together for REMOTE by GitLab Event

Twitter, Dropbox, Zoom, Robinhood, Coinbase, and more join GitLab Inc. to demonstrate the power of remote work at inaugural event

June 22, 2021

GitLab 14 Delivers Modern DevOps in One Platform

Provides Increased Development Velocity, Built-in Application Security for Risk Mitigation, and Visibility into DevOps Success

June 16, 2021

GitLab Expands Global Partner Program with New Technology Integrations and Channel Services

GitLab Technology and Channel Partners Help Enable Enterprises' DevOps Adoption to Embrace Digital Transformation

June 3, 2021

GitLab Positioned in the Challengers Quadrant of the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

Evaluation based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

June 2, 2021

GitLab Acquires UnReview to Expand its DevOps Platform with Machine Learning Capabilities

Acquisition takes first step in building GitLab’s AI Assisted features for DevOps

May 4, 2021

GitLab’s Fifth Annual Global DevSecOps Survey Reveals: 2020 Was Catalyst for DevOps Tool Adoption

Data reveals DevOps has led to 60% of developers releasing code 2x faster

April 27, 2021

The Annual Remote Work Report by GitLab: There’s a New Status Quo

This year’s report is a comprehensive look at remote work, with over 3,900 people surveyed across six continents.

April 27, 2021

GitLab Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools

April 20, 2021

GitLab Remote Work Playbook Provides Blueprint for Building World-Class Remote Companies

New Playbook provides long-term processes and strategies on remote work for the next generation of distributed workplaces

March 30, 2021

GitLab for Education Report Demonstrates Gap in Curriculum for DevOps in Universities

40% of students believe DevOps is critical for workforce readiness while the main challenge to adoption is lack of awareness of the DevOps connection to higher education

March 23, 2021

Call for Proposals Now Open for Virtual GitLab Commit 2021

Bringing together the GitLab community for the third year, Commit shares stories from across the software development lifecycle to inspire and connect teams to innovate together.

February 9, 2021

GitLab Announces New Report on Remote Work: Navigating the Shift from Office Mentality to Lifestyle Mentality

Survey finds remote workers value what they gain in working from home: time with family/community (37%); outdoors/health (30%); more efficient schedules (26%)

February 4, 2021

A Compliance Win: GitLab Successfully Completed SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 Certifications

These certifications, among the company’s extensive list of security capabilities, is why GitLab is a pioneer in the emerging market of DevOps platforms.

January 14, 2021

GitLab and IBM to Support Acceleration of Customers’ DevOps Automation

GitLab Ultimate for IBM Cloud Paks to enable development & deployment of business-critical applications to any hybrid cloud environment

December 9, 2020

GitLab Cited as Representative Vendor in New Gartner Market Guide

GitLab believes this introduction of the new Market Guide for DevOps Value Stream Delivery Platforms further validates its single application approach to DevOps

December 7, 2020

GitLab and Fujitsu to Deliver Optimised Cloud Environments for Digital Transformation

Partnership enables organisations to speed up development and harness cloud-native business value

November 19, 2020

GitLab Completes Integration of Fuzzing Solutions to Bolster DevSecOps Capabilities

Implementation of Peach Tech and Fuzzit enable customers to shift left and find vulnerabilities that traditional testing and quality assurance technique may miss

November 16, 2020

GitLab Appoints Chief People Officer and Newest Board Member

GitLab welcomes Wendy Nice Barnes as CPO and Merline Saintil to its board of directors

October 5, 2020

GitLab Welcomes Brian Robins as Chief Financial Officer

GitLab announced today the appointment of Brian Robins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

September 22, 2020

GitLab Launches All-Remote Leadership Course With Coursera

Subscribers will receive in-depth training and applicable knowledge to create a comprehensive and inclusive remote work management strategy

August 26, 2020

UBS and GitLab Collaborate to Bring Software Development to the Next Level

UBS and GitLab have signed a multi-year contract for a strategic collaboration. This complements UBS's cloud journey, which is targeted at developing a market leading, dynamic development experience – with the ultimate goal to faster produce high quality solutions for clients, while increasing efficiency.

August 26, 2020

GitLab Grows Its Global Partner Ecosystem by Over 175 Partners to Deliver Customers a Seamless DevOps Experience

Offering the right people, process and platforms to enable organizations on their digital transformations

July 9, 2020

GitLab Announces First-Ever 24-hour Virtual User Event

GitLab Commit - Virtual will feature talks by Microsoft, the U.S. Air Force and Army, GNOME Foundation, Google, and more, showcasing the power of DevOps in action

July 1, 2020

GitLab Announces a Hardened Container Image in Support of the U.S. Department of Defense Enterprise DevSecOps Initiative

Secure, End-to-End Software Development Solution Accelerates U.S. Public Sector Application Development

June 11, 2020

GitLab Acquires Peach Tech and Fuzzit to Expand its DevSecOps Offering

Acquisitions will make GitLab the first security solution to offer both coverage-guided and behavioral fuzz testing

May 22, 2020

GitLab Expands Industry Leading DevSecOps Platform with 13.0 Release

Unified Development, Operations and Security Capabilities Enable Organizations to Adapt and Respond to Dynamic Business Challenges

May 19, 2020

Global DevOps lifecycle platform GitLab ramps up SEA market drives

New partnerships to revolutionise software development from idea to production

May 18, 2020

GitLab’s Fourth Annual Global DevSecOps Survey Reveals Software Development Team Roles are Changing

Data reveals that developers can provision their own environments, sign of shifting responsibilities

May 11, 2020

GitLab Positioned in the Niche Players Quadrant of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

GitLab’s AST offering allows organizations to find vulnerabilities earlier in the development lifecycle.

April 28, 2020

GitLab Makes Full-Fledged Entry into Japan

Gitlab will expand its teams in sales, channels, services, and more, in Japan

April 22, 2020

GitLab and Megazone Cloud Expand Cloud Native

GitLab has announced on the 21st a partnership with Megazone Cloud, the largest cloud managed service provider (MSP) in Korea.

April 21, 2020

GitLab Ramps Up Channel and Partner Investment with Launch of a New Global Partner Program

GitLab today announced its new global GitLab Partner Program to expand its market reach and empower customers to fully take advantage of the value of the GitLab platform

April 14, 2020

Global DevOps lifecycle platform GitLab expands into Australian market

GitLab has expanded its Australia market focus, with 48 staff on the ground and a mandate to help revolutionise local software development.

March 18, 2020

GitLab Appoints Godfrey Sullivan to Board of Directors

GitLab announced today the appointment of Godfrey Sullivan to its board of directors.

March 10, 2020

The Remote Work Report by GitLab: The Future of Work is Remote - Press Release

GitLab published findings from its inaugural Remote Work Report, which surveyed 3,000 professionals who work remotely or have the option to work remotely.

January 14, 2020

GitLab Recognized by 451 Research as a ‘451 Firestarter’

GitLab today announced it has received a 451 Firestarter award from leading technology research and advisory firm 451 Research

January 14, 2020

GitLab Appoints VP of Global Channels and Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary as Company Prepares for Going Public

GitLab announced today the appointment of Michelle Hodges to VP of Global Channels and Robin Schulman to Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary.

December 9, 2019

GitLab Appoints Chief People Officer and Board of Directors Audit Committee Chairperson

December 6, 2019

GitLab Announces Schedule for 2020 GitLab Commit San Francisco

GitLab announce initial programming and speakers for 2020 GitLab Commit San Francisco, taking place January 14 in San Francisco, CA.