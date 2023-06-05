GitLab Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
Quarterly revenue of $126.9 million, up 45% year-over-year
“With AI revolutionizing how companies develop, secure, and operate software, we believe GitLab is positioned as the leading AI-powered DevSecOps platform,” said Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab CEO and Co-Founder. “Today, we deliver more AI-powered capabilities to customers than any other DevSecOps platform. Our vision builds on that foundation to encompass the full software development lifecycle - from planning and development to security, deployment, and maintenance. With GitLab customers accelerate the time to value of their digital transformation efforts.”
“Revenue of $126.9 million grew 45% organically year-over-year, and our non-GAAP operating margin improved by approximately 1,700 basis points year-over-year as the team continued to focus on addressing customer priorities and improving operating efficiency,” said Brian Robins, GitLab Chief Financial Officer. “Against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty, customers are looking to our AI-powered DevSecOps platform to drive efficiencies, increase productivity, and accelerate their pace of innovation. We are poised to make the most of the estimated $40B total addressable market opportunity before us.”
For the full press release, visit GitLab's Investor Relations site
