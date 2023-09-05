Global DevSecOps Report on AI Shows Cybersecurity and Privacy Concerns Create an Adoption Dilemma
GitLab survey finds organizations are optimistic about AI, but AI adoption requires attention to privacy and security, productivity, and training
SAN FRANCISCO – September 5, 2023 – All Remote – GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced its 9th Global DevSecOps Report: The State of AI in Software Development. GitLab surveyed more than 1,000 global senior technology executives, developers, and security and operations professionals on their successes, challenges, and priorities for AI adoption.
“The transformational opportunity with AI goes way beyond creating code,” said David DeSanto, chief product officer, GitLab. “According to the GitLab Global DevSecOps Report, only 25% of developers' time is spent on code generation, but the data shows AI can boost productivity and collaboration in nearly 60% of developers’ day-to-day work. To realize AI’s full potential, it needs to be embedded across the software development lifecycle, allowing everyone involved in delivering secure software, not just developers, to benefit from the efficiency boost. GitLab’s AI-powered DevSecOps platform delivers a privacy-first, single application to help teams deliver secure software faster.”
Key takeaways of the report are:
Although organizations are enthusiastic about implementing AI, data privacy and intellectual property are key priorities when adopting new tools.
Security professionals worry that AI-generated code could result in more security vulnerabilities—making more work for security professionals.
While respondents remain optimistic about their company’s use of AI, the data indicates a discrepancy between organizations’ and practitioners’ satisfaction with AI training resources. Despite 75% of respondents saying their organization provides training and resources for using AI, a roughly equal proportion also said they are finding resources on their own, suggesting that the available resources and training may be insufficient.
“Enterprises are seeking out platforms that allow them to harness the power of AI, while addressing potential privacy and security risks,” said Alexander Johnston, Research Analyst in the Data, AI & Analytics channel at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. “There is industry demand for privacy-first, sustainably adopted AI.”
For more information, and to access the full report, click here.
The survey was commissioned by GitLab and was distributed via GitLab’s social media channels and email lists. The panel sampling was also conducted by a third-party research partner in order to reduce bias in the sample.
Responses were collected from 1,001 individual contributors and leaders in development, IT operations, and security across a mix of industries and business sizes worldwide in June 2023.
