GitLab Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools

– GitLab, Inc., the single application for the DevOps lifecycle, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Leaders quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools.

“We consider our positioning in the Enterprise Agile Planning Tools Magic Quadrant by Gartner as confirmation of our mission to enable customers to unlock the power of information to improve business performance and further validation of our platform approach to software development,” said Scott Williamson, Chief Product Officer at GitLab. "As we continue to surface additional DevOps metrics out of the box and refine our customer's ability to have end-to-end visibility and management of their value streams, we will further empower product owners and leaders to scale their agile practices, shift from project to product, and make effective decisions that lead to positive business outcomes."

According to the report, “Gartner defines enterprise agile planning (EAP) tools as products that enable organizations to scale their agile practices to support a holistic enterprise view. These tools act as a hub for the definition, planning and management of work. Just as agile is an evolution of development methodologies, EAP tools are an evolution of project/team-centric tools to support a business-outcome-driven approach to managing agile software development. This evolution is highlighted by the fact that several of these tools also offer project portfolio management (PPM) and strategic portfolio management (SPM) capabilities. Value stream mapping is gaining in popularity, and this is reflected in EAP vendors now supporting the convergence of functionality with value stream management platforms (VSMPs) and value stream delivery platforms (VSDPs).”

GitLab’s Agile Planning offering is unique because it offers a single source of truth for the entire development lifecycle in addition to providing epics, issues, milestones, iterations, and other project and portfolio planning artifacts. As an end-to-end open DevOps Platform deployed as a single application, GitLab allows users to visualize and contribute to the value delivery of their projects and programs at every stage—from planning, to development, to testing, to deployment and monitoring. Without any customization or integration, GitLab surfaces detailed information about status, blockers, and impact and allows project planners and owners to participate directly, moving projects toward delivery without leaving their preferred tool or relying on third parties.

Per Gartner, “there are three key aspects to a vendor’s ability to execute its products, the viability of the company or product group, and its ability to convey a persuasive message.”

To read a complimentary copy of the full report, please visit here.

Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools,” Bill Blosen, Mike West, Deacon D.K Wan, Akis Sklavounakis, Keith Mann, Wan Fui Chan, Hassan Ennaciri, April 20, 2021.