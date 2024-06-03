GitLab Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights:

Total revenue of $169.2 million, up 33% year-over-year

Significant year-over-year GAAP and Non-GAAP operating margin expansion

Operating cash flow of $38.1 million and Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $37.4 million

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2024 -- GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), The DevSecOps Platform, today reported financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2025, ended April 30, 2024.

“GitLab continues to differentiate our platform with AI-driven software innovations that are streamlining how customers build, test, secure, and deploy software,” said Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab CEO and co-founder. “Our results show that customers see the value of our end-to-end DevSecOps platform, which enables them to leverage AI throughout the software development lifecycle and enhance productivity while creating better and more secure code.”

“We continue to deliver strong top-line growth with first-quarter revenue growing 33% year-over-year,” said Brian Robins, GitLab chief financial officer. “Operating margin expanded significantly year-over-year and, for the first time, we generated positive first quarter cash flow. With GitLab, customers consolidate their spending and deliver outcomes to the business more quickly, maximizing budgets, and increasing their competitiveness.”

