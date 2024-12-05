GitLab names Bill Staples as new CEO

Co-founder Sid Sijbrandij transitions to Executive Chair of the Board

SAN FRANCISCO – December 5, 2024 – All Remote - GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, announced Bill Staples was named CEO and a member of the board of directors effective today. Staples succeeds co-founder and CEO Sid Sijbrandij, who is stepping down from the day-to-day role to focus on his health. At the same time, Sijbrandij will transition to executive chair of GitLab’s board of directors.

“I am very pleased to welcome Bill to the role of CEO at GitLab. I believe his passion for software, commitment to customers, and strong track record make him the right person to lead the company going forward,” said Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab co-founder and executive chair of the board of GitLab Inc. “What started as a collaboration tool for developers is now the leading AI-powered DevSecOps platform. I am confident GitLab is well-positioned for continued success in the next phase of our journey. This is the right time to focus on my cancer treatment and health. My treatments are going well, my cancer is not metastatic, and I'm working towards making a full recovery.”

“I’d like to thank Sid for his vision and leadership throughout the last decade. Over that time, GitLab has grown to be a market-leading DevSecOps company which now serves more than 10,000 customers with over $750M in run-rate revenue,” said Godfrey Sullivan, lead independent director, GitLab board of directors. “Looking ahead, the board and I could not be happier to welcome Bill to the role of GitLab CEO. His track record of bringing teams together, experience scaling enterprise software organizations, and focus on innovation makes him the right person to lead the company.”

“For the past twelve years, Sid and the team have established GitLab as the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform that developers love, and enterprises around the world rely on for software innovation,” said Bill Staples, CEO, GitLab. “I am honored and excited to lead the company into this next chapter and to help our customers and partners accelerate innovation and deliver business value.”

As CEO at New Relic, Staples’ strategic leadership and deep product knowledge significantly increased the company’s enterprise value. By accelerating revenue and driving increased profitability, he made New Relic one of the most broadly adopted platforms in its category. Staples has nearly 30 years of experience building developer platforms and serving developers as customers. Prior to New Relic, he spent many years at Microsoft and Adobe in executive leadership roles, building and scaling several multi-billion-dollar businesses.