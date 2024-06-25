GitLab Survey Reveals Tension Around AI, Security, and Developer Productivity within Organizations

San Francisco, CA – June 25, 2024 – ALL REMOTE — GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today released its 8th annual Global DevSecOps Report on the current state of software development. In April 2024, GitLab surveyed over 5,300 CxOs, IT leaders, developers, and security and operations professionals worldwide on their successes, challenges, and main priorities for implementing DevSecOps.
The report underscores the mixed sentiments surrounding security, developer productivity, and AI's role as a catalyst and a potential risk. It also reveals differing priorities and concerns between CxOs and individual contributors.
Global CxOs (69%) say they are shipping software at least twice as fast as a year ago, highlighting that acceleration is underway. However, only 26% of respondents report implementing AI.
Other key themes include:
Perceptions of AI risk, training, and skills vary between executives and staff
Software supply chain security is a potential weak spot
CxOs consider developer productivity a critical operational metric—but are unsure how to measure it
Too many tools are slowing down development velocity
“As we navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of software innovation, it’s evident that a disconnect remains between organizational leadership and developers on critical topics such as risk management and training. This gap is further exacerbated by red tape that can hinder efforts to fix issues quickly,” said Ashley Kramer, GitLab chief marketing and strategy officer. “While it’s encouraging to see organizations doubling their software shipping speed in just a year, and no doubt AI has played a part, it’s imperative that organizations bridge these gaps with technology. They can drive even more innovation if they acknowledge the issues and collaborate to address them.”
To access the full 2024 DevSecOps Report, click here.
About GitLab
GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 30 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.
See what your team can do with a single platform for software delivery.Get free trial