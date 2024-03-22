GitLab to Hold Fireside Chat with Truist Securities

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2024 -- All Remote- GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced that GitLab CEO and co-founder Sid Sijbrandij and GitLab Chief Financial Officer Brian Robins will participate in a fireside chat with Truist Securities on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The fireside chat is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://openexc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0PHIBccKTZCJD5Lmot-jCQ

A link to the replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of the GitLab website at: https://ir.gitlab.com/news-events/events