GitLab Inc. Brings Future of Work Leaders Together for REMOTE by GitLab Event

GitLab Inc., a company that offers a complete DevOps Platform, today announced its half-day remote work symposium, REMOTE by GitLab, taking place virtually on June 29.

REMOTE by GitLab offers attendees the opportunity to learn how to create and sustain scalable remote practices within their teams and organizations from remote leaders across tech verticals. These experts, including CEOs, Chief People Officers and employee experience leaders, will bring unique perspectives detailing how remote work is transforming lives, companies, and communities.

“REMOTE by GitLab brings together the workplace design community to demystify the components of a successful remote work environment,” said Darren Murph, head of remote at GitLab Inc. “We are proud to be at the forefront of the all-remote movement and look forward to hosting workplace pioneers and advocates for greater workplace flexibility. We hope our attendees are inspired to embrace the future of business and culture in the post-office world.”