GitLab 14 Delivers Modern DevOps in One Platform

Today GitLab Inc, a company that offers a complete DevOps Platform, announces the next iteration of its single application with its 14 release. This release enables global businesses to advance their adoption of modern DevOps by replacing disparate technologies and toolchains with a single DevOps platform that is configured to work by default. With the product innovation leading up to this release and additional functionality being shipped each month, GitLab is furthering its commitment to bringing the most advanced DevOps platform to businesses.

According to the company’s 5th annual DevSecOps Report, 60% of developers are releasing code 2x faster than ever before because of DevOps. With this and the global rise of remote work over the past year due to the pandemic, companies are rethinking their approach to digital transformation and security as well as recognizing the need for a modern DevOps platform versus multiple disparate technologies and point solutions.

“With the rise of remote work and increased focus on digital transformation, businesses today are grappling with siloed teams and pressure to deliver secure software at extraordinary speeds to compete within the market,” said Scott Williamson, Chief Product Officer at GitLab Inc. “With the product innovation leading up to GitLab 14 and our product plans for the future, we will continue to work to push the industry forward by providing a modern DevOps Platform in a single application so companies can bring together their teams in one place enabling them to innovate and accelerate their software development processes.”