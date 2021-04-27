The Annual Remote Work Report by GitLab: There’s a New Status Quo

Today GitLab Inc., the single application for the DevOps lifecycle, published findings from its annual Remote Work Report, sponsored by Dropbox, Qatalog, and SafetyWing. Building upon last year’s pre-pandemic inaugural Remote Work Report: The Future of Work is Remote, this year’s report is a comprehensive look at remote work, with over 3,900 people surveyed across six continents. Through the turbulence of the pandemic, many organizations learned they could in fact continue work outside of an office. We’ve moved beyond the “will it work?” debate. Now, organizations are on the clock to recast workflows and culture to support evolved expectations on workplace flexibility. The 2021 Remote Work Report supports this observation and addresses how remote can scale, what the challenges are, and what’s next.

“All-remote work is the new normal delivering innumerable benefits to both companies and team members,” said Sid Sijbrandij, co-founder and CEO of GitLab Inc. “Through documentation and transparency, GitLab has shared proven best practices for increasing diversity and inclusion, fostering a more open community, and giving team members flexibility.”

“We were already hurtling toward a remote-first world before the COVID-19 pandemic and our 2021 Remote Work Report shows this hasn't changed, it’s simply been accelerated,” said Darren Murph, Head of Remote at GitLab Inc. “People want the flexibility and autonomy that remote enables, and progressive companies realize that they can’t — and shouldn’t — revert back to how they were functioning before. The past year did not change the proven fundamentals of successful remote work. Instead, it highlighted significant opportunities for bolstering diversity, inclusion, efficiency, and transparency by evolving workflows and culture to meet modern standards.”