GitLab Announces Secure AI-driven Capabilities to Streamline Software Development

Introducing GitLab Duo Enterprise, the only end-to-end AI add-on that operates across every step of the software development lifecycle
Including AI capabilities to help organizations better secure their software with vulnerability explanation and remediation
Enabling DevSecOps teams to quickly respond and remediate CI failures and code errors with AI-powered root cause analysis
Empowering customers to measure the impact and ROI of their AI investments through the AI Impact Dashboard
SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2024 - All Remote - GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced new innovations across the platform to streamline how organizations build, test, secure, and deploy software.
Introducing GitLab Duo Enterprise
GitLab Duo Enterprise, a new end-to-end AI add-on, combines the developer-focused AI capabilities of GitLab Duo Pro—organizational privacy controls, code suggestions, and chat—with enterprise-focused AI capabilities to help organizations proactively detect and fix security vulnerabilities, summarize issue discussions and merge requests, resolve CI/CD bottlenecks and failures, and enhance team collaboration.
A new AI impact dashboard and value stream forecasting capability will give an organization insight into its usage of AI features and their effect on software development lifecycle metrics such as cycle time and deployment frequency.
Organizations can customize GitLab Duo with context from their software projects for model personalization. Additionally, GitLab Duo Enterprise provides the option for self-hosted model deployments to support organizations that cannot connect their secure, air-gapped environments to internet-enabled services. GitLab Duo Enterprise will be generally available to Ultimate customers in the next few months.
Adding a new CI/CD catalog
GitLab also launches the general availability of a new CI/CD catalog to help organizations improve efficiency and standardize workflows with a centralized portal for customers to discover, reuse, and contribute pre-built CI/CD components. In addition to the public catalog, organizations can create a private catalog to distribute customized pipelines that automate workflows specific to their needs without compromising security.
Additional upcoming GitLab 17 capabilities include:
To learn more about GitLab 17, register for the company’s launch event: https://about.gitlab.com/seventeen/
Supporting Quote:
GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 30 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.
See what your team can do with a single platform for software delivery.Get free trial