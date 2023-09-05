GitLab Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

All-Remote - GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), The DevSecOps Platform, today reported financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024, ended July 31, 2023.

“GitLab’s strong quarter is a result of our focus on creating a differentiated and innovative DevSecOps platform and executing on a strong go-to-market motion,” said Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab CEO and co-founder. “In addition, Gartner and Forrester recognized GitLab as a category leader, which is an important milestone for the company and signals the shift from point solutions to platforms. We believe that our rapid pace of product innovation and strong customer demand position us to capture a greater share of the estimated $40 billion total addressable market opportunity.”

“We are pleased with our continued business momentum as it shows the value proposition of our market-leading DevSecOps platform is resonating in the market,” said Brian Robins, GitLab chief financial officer. “Our revenue of $139.6 million this quarter represents an increase of 38% organically from the prior year, which shows that we continue to execute while driving responsible growth.”

For the full press release, visit GitLab's Investor Relations site