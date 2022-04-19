GitLab Inc. Awarded Software Licensing Program Reseller Agreements With State of California

California Public Sector Agencies Can Now Deliver Software Faster and More Efficiently through Broader Accessibility to The DevOps Platform

San Francisco - April 19, 2022 – ALL REMOTE – GitLab Inc. (GTLB), the provider of The DevOps Platform, today announced that it has been awarded reseller agreements under the Software Licensing Program (SLP) with the State of California. These agreements allow state and local agencies, including educational institutions in California, to purchase GitLab software licenses at an agreed-upon discount, reducing costs and streamlining the procurement process. Under the contract, agencies will have greater access to GitLab’s complete DevOps solution, which empowers organizations to deliver software faster and more efficiently.

Established in 1994, California’s SLP is managed by the Procurement Division of the Department of General Services. The program provides government agencies and institutions with discounted rates for software licenses and upgrades, reducing the need for individual departments to conduct repetitive acquisitions.

“There’s an exciting opportunity for public sector agencies to benefit from automated DevOps practices,” said Bob Stevens, Area Vice President, Public Sector at GitLab Federal, LLC. “These reseller agreements make it simpler and more cost-effective for agencies to adopt The DevOps Platform, and deliver more resilient and efficient applications while keeping security at the forefront.”

GitLab believes that these reseller agreements, which makes The DevOps Platform more accessible and cost-effective, will expedite the broader adoption of DevOps in the public sector. GitLab’s single application will enable greater collaboration within public sector agencies, allowing teams to partner on planning, building, securing, and deploying software. The availability of a streamlined platform empowers organizations to modernize legacy applications and systems, and accelerate their speed to mission, all while strengthening security and compliance.

“Public sector agencies are under tremendous pressure to transform and streamline their software development processes,” said Michelle Hodges, Vice President of Global Channels at GitLab Inc. “We’re proud to extend the power of our platform to a new network of customers via trusted channel partners and to help evolve the ways in which they collaborate on and deliver software.”

GitLab’s self-managed and SaaS offerings are available to customers under the SLP today. To learn more about GitLab for Public Sector, please visit https://about.gitlab.com/solutions/public-sector/.