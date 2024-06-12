GitLab Announces Expanded Integrations with Google Cloud to Elevate the Developer Experience

Providing joint customers faster, more secure software delivery with streamlined authentication, automated CI/CD, and a unified data plane across GitLab and Google Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2024 - All Remote - GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced the public beta of expanded integrations with Google Cloud that will help developers work more effectively, quickly, and productively.

The integrations combine GitLab's comprehensive DevSecOps platform capabilities, including source code management, planning, CI/CD workflow, and advanced security and compliance with Google Identity Access Management, Workload Identity Federation, Google Cloud Artifact Registry, and Google Compute Engine.

From the GitLab platform, joint customers have complete visibility across the entire software development lifecycle, including integrated Google Cloud services, without context switching between systems.

Key customer benefits of the integrations include:

Streamlined authentication: Integrating GitLab with Google Identity Access Management and Workload Identity Federation provides customers with centralized authentication and identity management through their existing identity providers to help decrease the risk associated with service account keys and minimize management overhead for rotating keys.

Faster application deployment to Google Cloud: Automating CI/CD with GitLab runner configuration automation and a library of Google Cloud Services components in GitLab's CI/CD catalog enables customers to simplify pipeline deployment from within GitLab.

Improved developer experience: Providing complete visibility into the software delivery process with a unified data plane to help minimize context switching and improve developer productivity. Customers can view their images in Google Artifact Registry repositories from within GitLab, giving them full traceability of their build artifacts across GitLab and Google Cloud.

For more information, join the upcoming webinar or read the blog.

