GitLab Names Chris Weber Chief Revenue Officer and Confirms Second Quarter and Annual Guidance

Long-time Microsoft executive joins the company to fuel its next phase of growth

SAN FRANCISCO – July 18, 2023 – All Remote -GitLab Inc., ​​the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, announced the appointment of Chris Weber as its chief revenue officer effective today.

Weber will be responsible for the planning and execution of global revenue operations at GitLab as the company scales toward its next phase of growth. He will oversee all field operations, including sales, customer success and strategic partnerships.

Weber has held senior management roles for more than 20 years, leading enterprise sales strategy, building high performing teams, and managing global customer relationships across industries.

He previously served as the first-ever chief business officer at UiPath and held numerous leadership positions at Microsoft, most recently as corporate vice president, worldwide commercial business, where he played a key role in driving enterprise sales growth across four solution areas - Modern Workplace, Business Applications, Apps & Infrastructure, and Data & AI. In his time at Microsoft, he also built one of the world’s largest cloud ecosystems of channel partners.

Weber succeeds Michael McBride, who will remain with the company until August 1, 2023 to help with a smooth transition. Over the past five years, McBride was instrumental in scaling GitLab from a private company to a successful public company and the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform globally.