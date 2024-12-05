Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights:

Total revenue of $196.0 million, up 31% year-over-year

Significant year-over-year GAAP and Non-GAAP operating margin expansion

Announced the appointment of Bill Staples as CEO and Board Member; GitLab Co-Founder Sid Sijbrandij to transition to Executive Chair of the GitLab Board of Directors

San Francisco (December 5, 2024) -All-Remote-GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today reported financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2025, ended October 31, 2024.

“GitLab’s growth at scale is a testament to the demand for a platform approach to software development,” said Sid Sijbrandij, co-founder and executive chair of the board of directors, GitLab Inc. “Our end-to-end DevSecOps platform addresses our customers’ need to accelerate the pace of software development to remain competitive, innovate faster, and ship software more securely.”

In a separate press release issued today, December 5, 2024, the company announced Bill Staples was named CEO and a member of the board of directors effective today. Staples succeeds co-founder and CEO Sid Sijbrandij, who is stepping down from his day-to-day role to focus on his health. Sijbrandij will transition to executive chair of the GitLab board of directors. The announcement can be found at https://ir.gitlab.com/.

“We delivered record non-GAAP operating margins as our third quarter fiscal year 2025 revenue reached $196 million dollars, an increase of 31% year-over-year,” said Brian Robins, GitLab chief financial officer. “I am very pleased with our results and the team’s execution as we continue to deliver against our commitment to responsible growth.”

