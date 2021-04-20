GitLab Remote Work Playbook Provides Blueprint for Building World-Class Remote Companies

While organizations scrambled last year to move their companies out of the office and ensure employees had the right solutions and capabilities, leaders now have the opportunity to put strategy behind the tactics such as documentation, informal communication, and asynchronous work. By doing so, companies build resilience to handle future crises and hire more diverse teams.

GitLab’s Out of Office Report showed that of the 56 percent of respondents that started working remotely during the pandemic, only 1 percent indicated they would go back to the office. In addition, around three in ten organizations expect more than 70 percent of their employees working remotely in the next two to three years, up from just one in ten before COVID-19 according to a recent Future of Work report by Capgemini Research. It’s clear that the future of work is remote, and organizations that don’t adapt will lose top talent and fall behind their competitors.

The Remote Work Playbook offers a comprehensive guide developed from best practices within GitLab’s 10,400 page company handbook about how to thrive as a remote organization, team, leader, and individual. To download the full Playbook, visit here.

