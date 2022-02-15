GitLab to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
GitLab will host a conference call and earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results. Interested parties may register for the conference call here at ir.gitlab.com.
An archived replay of the webcast and a transcript of the call will be available on the GitLab Investor Relations website at ir.gitlab.com.
GitLab uses its investor relations website (ir.gitlab.com) and its Twitter feed (@gitlab), among other channels, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
