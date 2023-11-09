GitLab Continues AI Momentum with Enhanced AI-Powered DevSecOps Workflows

Introducing the beta availability of GitLab Duo Chat and the upcoming general availability of GitLab Duo Code Suggestions to increase security, efficiency, and collaboration across the entire software development lifecycle

SAN FRANCISCO, November 9, 2023 - All Remote - GitLab Inc., ​​the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced updates to GitLab Duo, the company’s suite of AI capabilities, including the beta of GitLab Duo Chat available in the GitLab 16.6 November product release, and the general availability of GitLab Duo Code Suggestions in the GitLab 16.7 December product release.

GitLab Duo Chat, a powerful natural-language AI assistant, provides users with real-time guidance, insights, and suggestions to help analyze code, assist with planning, understand and fix security issues, troubleshoot CI/CD pipeline failures, assist with merge requests, and more. Duo Chat beta joins Code Suggestions as one of the two primary interfaces into GitLab’s AI-powered suite within its DevSecOps platform.

GitLab Duo is a suite of 14 AI capabilities, including Suggested Reviewers, Code Suggestions, Chat, Vulnerability Summary, Code Explanation, Planning Discussions Summary, Merge Request Summary, Merge Request Template Population, Code Review Summary, Test Generation, Git Suggestions, Root Cause Analysis, Planning Description Generation, and Value Stream Forecasting.

According to the GitLab State of AI in Software Development report, developers spend only 25% of their time writing code. GitLab Duo reduces toolchain sprawl and optimizes the entire software development lifecycle, leading to 7x faster cycle times, better developer productivity, and reduced software spend.

In addition, GitLab will make Code Suggestions generally available in the 16.7 December product release. Code Suggestions helps development, security, and operations teams create new code and update existing code to reduce cognitive load, improve efficiency, and enable them to build more secure software faster.

GitLab’s report also found that 83% of DevSecOps professionals said implementing AI in their software development processes is essential to avoid falling behind competitors, while 95% said they prioritize privacy and protection of intellectual property when selecting an AI tool.

GitLab Duo improves team collaboration and reduces the security and compliance risks of AI adoption by bringing the entire software development lifecycle into a single AI-powered application that is privacy and transparency first. This privacy-first approach helps provide the important information that customers need regarding GitLab Duo’s AI-assisted features and the ways in which data is securely used and protected.

