GitLab To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results On December 6, 2021
GitLab will host a conference call and earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call here. The conference call will also be webcast live on the GitLab Investor Relations website at ir.gitlab.com.
An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the GitLab Investor Relations website at ir.gitlab.com.
GitLab uses its investor relations website (ir.gitlab.com) and its Twitter feed (@gitlab) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
