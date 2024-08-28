GitLab Chief Financial Officer Brian Robins to Present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2024 -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced that GitLab Chief Financial Officer Brian Robins will present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, Tenn, on Tuesday, September 10th, 2024.

The fireside chat is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Central Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1683706&tp_key=38e2d90b5d

A link to the webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of the GitLab website for one year.