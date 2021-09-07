GitLab Appoints Sunny Bedi to Board of Directors

GitLab Inc., The DevOps Platform, announced today the appointment of Sunny Bedi, Chief Information Officer and Chief Data Officer at Snowflake, to its board of directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Sunny Bedi to the GitLab Board of Directors,” said Sid Sijbrandij, co-founder and CEO of GitLab. “He brings in-depth knowledge of how the early adoption of innovative technologies can have a positive impact on business outcomes. His experience solving those challenges while at high-growth companies will make Sunny an invaluable addition to the GitLab Board.”

“GitLab's unique platform vision to deliver a single application for the entire DevOps lifecycle makes it a compelling solution to achieve speed to market, security, efficiency, and impactful transformation,” said Mr. Bedi. “I am thrilled to be able to share my perspective as a CIO and look forward to collaborating with GitLab’s management team on The DevOps Platform.”

In addition to his role as CIO and CDO at Snowflake, Mr. Bedi currently serves on the Dean’s Circle Advisory Board at the University of San Francisco, where he earned his B.S. in biology and M.B.A. in international business. He also served as vice president of corporate IT as well as new product introduction operations and logistics at NVIDIA, was senior director of IT at VMware, and senior management consultant at Deloitte, among other roles.

For more information on GitLab’s board of directors please see here.