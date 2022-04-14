GitLab Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights:

Total revenue of $182.6 million, up 31% year-over-year

Significant year-over-year GAAP and Non-GAAP operating margin expansion

Operating cash flow of $11.7 million and Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $10.8 million

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2024 -- All-Remote -GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today reported financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2025, ended July 31, 2024.

“Organizations need to deliver software faster to accelerate performance and respond to intense competition,” said Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab CEO and co-founder. “Our results show the combination of our end-to-end platform and AI solutions are driving results for our customers by aligning to business goals, providing measurable benefits, and improving security.”

“Our second quarter fiscal year 2025 results validate the value that customers gain from GitLab’s integrated platform,” said Brian Robins, GitLab chief financial officer. “We delivered another quarter of better than 30% top-line growth and significant year-over-year operating margin expansion. As we enter the second half of fiscal year 2025, I'm confident in our ability to continue to exceed customer expectations and in the opportunity we have with AI to further accelerate tangible business outcomes.”

For the full press release, visit GitLab's Investor Relations site.