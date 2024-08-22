GitLab Recognized as a Leader in Inaugural 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants

SAN FRANCISCO – August 22, 2024 – All Remote - GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced it was named a Leader in the first-ever 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants (1). The Magic Quadrant, which evaluated 12 vendors, recognized GitLab as a Leader based on "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute."

According to Gartner, “Leaders in the Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants excel in delivering comprehensive AI-powered capabilities that are most likely to improve developer productivity, code quality and security across the SDLC. They demonstrate a deep understanding of market needs and continuously innovate by integrating advanced AI models and expanding their feature sets to stay ahead of industry trends. These vendors also excel in building robust ecosystems through seamless integration with third-party development tools, and maintaining strong security and compliance measures to protect against vulnerabilities and intellectual property risks. Additionally, their geographically diversified operations enable them to serve a wide range of clients across various sectors, ensuring broad accessibility and support.”

For more information, access the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants here.

Supporting Quotes:

“We are proud to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in AI Code Assistants in its first-ever comparative research report covering this market,“ said Ashley Kramer, interim chief revenue officer, chief strategy and marketing officer, GitLab. “The initial hype of AI code assistants has passed, and organizations must now focus on integrating AI to deliver tangible business results. As a comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, GitLab integrates privacy-first AI throughout the software development lifecycle—not just at the point of code creation—to support all team members involved in creating software while helping to reduce the risk of AI adoption across organizations.”

1 Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants, Arun Batchu, Haritha Khandabattu, Philip Walsh, Matt Brasier, August 2024.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.