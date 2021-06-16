GitLab Expands Global Partner Program with New Technology Integrations and Channel Services

"Integrating Jira Software and GitLab frees businesses to choose the right tools for every job. Development, ops, and business teams can continue to work with the tools that make sense, without limiting visibility or collaboration. - Suzie Prince, head of product, DevOps at Atlassian

“Clearvision’s business goals and culture of developing best-of-breed DevOps solutions are similarly aligned with GitLab, so entering into a strategic partnership makes sense. Designing a partnership which places the customer at the heart of the agreement, whilst fulfilling the objectives of the partner and vendor is not easy, however, GitLab has succeeded where many have failed. GitLab lives their values and treats their partners with the same respect as their customers, which is truly refreshing.” - Gerry Tombs, CEO at Clearvision

“We are thrilled and excited to be deepening our strategic partnership with Gitlab and as a result, enabling our customers to better unleash the power of their development capabilities. Computacenter is privileged to call many of the UK’s largest and most high profile enterprise organisations our customers; without exception, these organisations are striving to build software with greater speed and quality, allowing them to accelerate changes in their own business and delight their customers by creating new products and functionality. Through our partnership with GitLab, we believe that our combined proposition of industry leading technology and enterprise consulting services will accelerate the power of developer velocity, allowing our customers to continue thriving over the months and years ahead.”- Kevin Stavers, director, platform & hybrid IT at Computacenter

“Our company has greatly improved our DevOps environment by introducing GitLab. It is easier to share our knowledge and technologies within our company, and each project is more cross-functional than before. NIFCLOUD/FJcloud-V was launched in 2010 and has more than 8,000 customers as of June 2021. As part of our DevOps platform, GitLab helps our team greatly accelerate the speed of service delivery and troubleshooting with a higher quality of services. In the future, we will provide our knowledge and experience as NIFCLOUD/FJcloud-V DevOps service for more customers. Also, improvements of the customers' systems development processes through Agile Development will support the requirement for digital transformation.” - Mr. Naoki Arai, executive officer at Fujitsu Cloud Technologies Limited

“GitLab and Fujitsu are speeding up development, testing, and production timeframes to help customers find success in their digital transformation journeys. By combining GitLab’s single DevOps lifecycle application with Fujitsu’s consulting-led engagement process and engineering-led solutions, we are able to optimise delivery outcomes and help customers successfully achieve cloud-native digital transformation. Through this alliance, customers benefit from an enhanced customer experience, improved operational efficiencies and reduced security and compliance risks. In addition, GitLab’s partner aligned channel approach enables us to get access to various co-branded and co-funded marketing campaigns” - Vasanth Kandaswamy, head of portfolio and alliances, data & applications