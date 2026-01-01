Duo Agent Platform

Prompt Library

Discover ready-to-use prompts for GitLab's AI-powered development tools across the entire software lifecycle

107 prompts

Understand Code Before Making Changes

Code Understanding
GitLab Duo
AnalysisDeveloperOnboarding

Analyze code dependencies and potential impacts before modifying unfamiliar code sections. Essential for preventing breaking changes during refactoring.

Beginner
Create

Trace Function Usage Across Codebase

Code Understanding
GitLab Duo
DeveloperNavigationRefactoring

Quickly locate all call sites for any method or function across your entire codebase. Invaluable when planning refactoring work.

Beginner
Create

Explain Unfamiliar Code or MR

Code Understanding
GitLab Duo
ArchitectureCode-ReviewDeveloper

Get clear explanations of complex code or merge requests without manual investigation. Perfect for code reviews and onboarding.

Beginner
Create

Find Where Functions Are Called

Code Understanding
GitLab Duo
Dependency-MgmtDeveloperNavigation

Navigate call graphs to understand how functions interconnect throughout your codebase. Reveals hidden dependencies instantly.

Beginner
Create

Summarize Recent Changes to MR/Issue

Code Understanding
GitLab Duo
CollaborationExplanationReviewer

Catch up on long-running MRs or issues by getting a summary of key decisions, changes, and action items.

Beginner
Create

Navigate Large Codebase Quickly

Code Understanding
GitLab Duo
APIDeveloperNavigation

Find relevant code sections in unfamiliar projects without knowing the structure. Accelerates exploration of new codebases.

Beginner
Create

Understand Class Hierarchy and Inheritance

Code Understanding
GitLab Duo
AnalysisArchitectureDeveloper

Map out class hierarchies and identify which methods are overridden. Critical for understanding object-oriented architectures.

Advanced
Create

Find Code Examples of Patterns

Code Understanding
GitLab Duo
Best-PracticesDeveloperSearch

Discover how specific patterns are implemented in your existing codebase. Learn from your team's established conventions.

Beginner
Create

Understand Data Flow Through System

Code Understanding
GitLab Duo
AnalysisArchitectCI/CD

Follow data as it moves through multiple components, tracking each transformation step. Essential for debugging data issues.

Advanced
Create

Analyze Database Schema and Relationships

Code Understanding
GitLab Duo
ArchitectureDatabaseDeveloper

Understand complex database schemas, relationships, and optimization opportunities. Identify performance bottlenecks in your data model.

Advanced
Create

Map Component Dependencies

Code Understanding
GitLab Duo
AnalysisArchitectArchitecture

Visualize how different components depend on each other. Understand the blast radius of potential changes.

Beginner
Create

Understand Configuration and Environment Setup

Code Understanding
GitLab Duo
ConfigurationDeveloperDocumentation

Decode configuration files and environment setup requirements. Speeds up onboarding and project switching.

Beginner
Configure

Analyze API Contracts and Integrations

Code Understanding
GitLab Duo
APIApiDeveloper

Document how your system integrates with internal and external APIs. Prevents breaking changes in integrations.

Beginner
Create

Identify Code Duplication Opportunities

Code Understanding
GitLab Duo
DeveloperMaintenanceRefactoring

Find similar code patterns that could be consolidated into shared utilities. Reduce maintenance burden through DRY principles.

Beginner
Create

Understand Error Handling Patterns

Code Understanding
GitLab Duo
DeveloperQuality-AssuranceStandards

Learn how errors are handled throughout your application. Identify inconsistencies and gaps in error handling.

Beginner
Create

Trace Authentication and Authorization Flow

Code Understanding
GitLab Duo
AnalysisArchitectureDocumentation

Map authentication flows and permission checks across your system. Essential for security audits and debugging access issues.

Beginner
Secure

Understand Async Operations and Concurrency

Code Understanding
GitLab Duo
AnalysisConcurrencyDeveloper

Understand asynchronous code, promises, and concurrent operations. Identify potential race conditions before they cause bugs.

Beginner
Create

Review MR for Logical Errors

Code Review
GitLab Duo
Code-ReviewQuality-AssuranceReviewer

Catch logical errors and edge cases that syntax checkers miss. Go beyond linting to find real bugs.

Beginner
Verify

Suggest Code Improvements in MR

Code Review
GitLab Duo
AutomationCode-Review

Receive actionable feedback on code quality, performance, and maintainability. Elevate your team's coding standards.

Beginner
Verify

Check MR Against Coding Standards

Code Review
GitLab Duo
Code-ReviewComplianceReviewer

Ensure code follows team conventions and style guides. Consistent enforcement without tedious manual checks.

Beginner
Verify

Identify Security Issues in MR

Code Review
GitLab Duo
Code-ReviewSecopsSecurity

Identify security vulnerabilities during code review. Catch SQL injection, XSS, and other risks early.

Intermediate
Secure

Assess MR Test Coverage

Code Review
GitLab Duo
Code-ReviewQuality-AssuranceReviewer

Evaluate if an MR includes adequate tests for new functionality. Identify gaps before they reach production.

Beginner
Verify

Explain MR Impact on Performance

Code Review
GitLab Duo
AnalysisCode-ReviewDeveloper

Assess how proposed changes will affect system performance. Catch complexity issues and bottlenecks early.

Beginner
Verify

Generate MR Description

Code Review
GitLab Duo
AutomationCode-ReviewDeveloper

Auto-generate comprehensive MR descriptions including what changed, testing steps, and related issues.

Beginner
Create

Suggest Reviewers for MR

Code Review
GitLab Duo
Code-ReviewCollaborationDeveloper

Identify the right reviewers based on code ownership and domain expertise. Route MRs efficiently.

Beginner
Verify

Identify Breaking Changes in MR

Code Review
GitLab Duo
APIAnalysisApi

Detect if changes break existing APIs, contracts, or functionality. Prevent downstream breakages.

Beginner
Verify

Prioritize Review Comments

Code Review
GitLab Duo
Code-ReviewDeveloperProductivity

Categorize review comments by severity—critical blockers vs nice-to-have suggestions. Focus effort effectively.

Beginner
Verify

Compare Alternative Implementations

Code Review
GitLab Duo
AnalysisArchitectArchitecture

Compare implementation approaches with tradeoff analysis. Make informed decisions about performance vs maintainability.

Beginner
Verify

Generate Release Notes from MRs

Documentation
GitLab Duo
AutomationDocumentationRelease-Mgmt

Automatically compile release notes from merged MRs. Group changes by type: features, fixes, breaking changes.

Beginner
Release

Create Issue from Support Ticket

Documentation
GitLab Duo
DocumentationSupportWorkflow

Convert support tickets into properly formatted, labeled issues. Streamline your support-to-development workflow.

Beginner
Plan

Break Down Epic into Issues

Documentation
Duo Planner
Documentation

Transform large epics into manageable, well-scoped issues with clear dependencies and acceptance criteria.

Intermediate
Plan

Generate Issue Templates

Documentation
GitLab Duo
DocumentationWorkflow

Create standardized issue templates for bugs, features, and tasks. Ensure consistent issue quality.

Beginner
Plan

Convert Documentation to Code Comments

Documentation
GitLab Duo
DeveloperDocumentationMaintenance

Transform external documentation into inline code comments. Keep documentation close to the code.

Beginner
Create

Update Documentation After Code Changes

Documentation
GitLab Duo
DeveloperDocumentationMaintenance

Identify which documentation needs updating after code changes. Prevent documentation drift.

Beginner
Create

Refactor for Better Readability

Code Quality
GitLab Duo
Clean-CodeDeveloperRefactoring

Improve code readability with better names, simplified logic, and clearer structure. Make code self-documenting.

Beginner
Create

Modernize Legacy Code

Code Quality
GitLab Duo
DeveloperLegacyRefactoring

Update legacy code to use current language features and best practices. Modernize without breaking functionality.

Beginner
Create

Reduce Code Complexity

Code Quality
GitLab Duo
General

Break down complex functions into testable, maintainable components. Reduce cognitive load for future developers.

Advanced
Create

Remove Dead Code

Code Quality
GitLab Duo
CleanupDeveloperMaintenance

Find and safely remove unused code, deprecated methods, and commented-out blocks. Keep your codebase lean.

Beginner
Create

Optimize Algorithm Performance

Code Quality
GitLab Duo
DeveloperOptimizationPerformance

Improve algorithmic efficiency while maintaining correctness. Optimize hot paths for performance gains.

Beginner
Create

Consolidate Duplicate Code

Code Quality
GitLab Duo
DeveloperDryRefactoring

Identify and consolidate duplicate code into reusable components. Apply DRY principles systematically.

Advanced
Create

Design New Feature Architecture

Planning & Architecture
Duo Planner
ArchitectArchitectureDesign

Define architecture, components, and integration points for new features. Start projects with solid foundations.

Intermediate
Plan

Create Technical Design Document

Planning & Architecture
Duo Planner
ArchitectArchitectureDocumentation

Create comprehensive design documents with rationale, diagrams, and success criteria. Document decisions for posterity.

Intermediate
Plan

Evaluate Technology Options

Planning & Architecture
GitLab Duo
AnalysisArchitectArchitecture

Compare technologies or frameworks with structured tradeoff analysis. Make informed stack decisions.

Beginner
Plan

Plan Database Schema Changes

Planning & Architecture
Duo Planner
ArchitectArchitectureDatabase

Design safe database migrations with rollback plans. Prevent data loss and minimize downtime.

Intermediate
Plan

Design API Endpoints

Planning & Architecture
Duo Planner
APIApiArchitect

Define RESTful or GraphQL APIs with proper contracts, authentication, and error handling.

Intermediate
Plan

Estimate Implementation Effort

Planning & Architecture
Duo Planner
ArchitectureEstimationPlanning

Break down work and estimate development time. Improve sprint planning accuracy.

Intermediate
Plan

Generate Unit Tests

Testing
GitLab Duo
AutomationTesting

Generate comprehensive unit tests covering happy paths, edge cases, and error conditions automatically.

Beginner
Verify

Create Integration Test Scenarios

Testing
GitLab Duo
ArchitectureDeveloperIntegration

Design tests for component interactions, error handling, and timeout scenarios.

Beginner
Verify

Generate Test Data

Testing
GitLab Duo
Data-GenDeveloperTesting

Create realistic test datasets including valid records, edge cases, and boundary conditions.

Beginner
Verify

Explain Test Failures

Testing
GitLab Duo
DebuggingDeveloperTesting

Understand why tests fail, identify root causes, and determine if the code or test needs fixing.

Beginner
Verify

Review Test Coverage Gaps

Testing
GitLab Duo
DeveloperQuality-AssuranceTesting

Find untested code paths and prioritize which areas need coverage most urgently.

Beginner
Verify

Debug Failing Pipeline

Debugging
GitLab Duo
CI/CDCicdDebugging

Diagnose CI/CD failures quickly with root cause analysis and fix suggestions.

Beginner
Release

Troubleshoot Production Issue

Debugging
GitLab Duo
APIDebuggingDevops

Rapidly diagnose production incidents with systematic troubleshooting guidance.

Beginner
Monitor

Analyze Stack Trace

Debugging
GitLab Duo
AnalysisDebuggingDeveloper

Parse complex stack traces to identify error origins and suggest fixes.

Advanced
Monitor

Find Root Cause of Bug

Debugging
GitLab Duo
AnalysisDebuggingDeveloper

Trace bugs from symptoms to root causes. Find where problems actually originate.

Beginner
Verify

Debug Race Conditions

Debugging
GitLab Duo
ConcurrencyDebuggingDeveloper

Identify race conditions in asynchronous code. Debug intermittent failures systematically.

Beginner
Verify

Investigate Performance Bottleneck

Debugging
GitLab Duo
DebuggingDeveloperOptimization

Pinpoint performance bottlenecks through profiling analysis. Know exactly what to optimize.

Beginner
Monitor

Debug Memory Leak

Debugging
GitLab Duo
DebuggingDeveloper

Find memory leaks by analyzing object lifecycles and retention issues.

Beginner
Monitor

Understand Third-Party Library Error

Debugging
GitLab Duo
DebuggingDependenciesDeveloper

Interpret cryptic third-party library errors. Understand what you're doing wrong and how to fix it.

Beginner
Verify

Analyze Security Scan Results

Security
Duo Security Analyst
AnalysisSecopsSecurity

Triage security scan results by real risk vs false positives. Prioritize remediation effectively.

Intermediate
Secure

Review Code for Security Issues

Security
Duo Security Analyst
Code-ReviewSecopsSecurity

Proactive security review for injection vulnerabilities, auth flaws, and data exposure risks.

Intermediate
Secure

Ensure Compliance Requirements

Security
Duo Security Analyst
ComplianceDocumentationGdpr

Verify code meets regulatory compliance standards: SOC2, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, GDPR.

Intermediate
Secure

Generate Security Documentation

Security
Duo Security Analyst
ComplianceDocumentationSecops

Document security controls for auditors and stakeholders. Maintain compliance evidence.

Intermediate
Secure

Assess Third-Party Dependency Risks

Security
Duo Security Analyst
DependenciesSecopsSecurity

Assess external dependencies for vulnerabilities, outdated versions, and license compliance.

Intermediate
Secure

Create Security Test Cases

Security
Duo Security Analyst
ArchitectureSecopsSecurity

Generate security-focused test cases for input validation, auth bypass, and injection attacks.

Intermediate
Secure

Build Full-Stack Application

Development
GitLab Duo
DeveloperFull-StackGeneration

Scaffold complete applications with database schemas, API endpoints, and frontend components.

Beginner
Create

Create Microservice

Development
GitLab Duo
ArchitectureDeveloperGeneration

Create production-ready microservices with proper patterns, health checks, and containerization.

Beginner
Create

Implement Design Pattern

Development
GitLab Duo
ArchitectureBest-PracticesDeveloper

Apply design patterns correctly with complete implementations and usage examples.

Beginner
Create

Generate CRUD Operations

Development
GitLab Duo
AutomationRead

Generate standard CRUD operations with validation, error handling, and basic tests.

Beginner
Create

Design User Interface Components

Design & UX
GitLab Duo
ArchitectureDeveloperGeneration

Build UI components matching design specs with proper accessibility and responsiveness.

Beginner
Create

Implement Responsive Layout

Design & UX
GitLab Duo
ArchitecturePerformance

Make layouts work across all screen sizes with optimized touch targets and performance.

Beginner
Create

Improve UI Accessibility

Design & UX
GitLab Duo
AccessibilityArchitectureDeveloper

Add ARIA labels, keyboard navigation, and screen reader support. Meet WCAG 2.1 standards.

Beginner
Create

Create Design System Documentation

Design & UX
GitLab Duo
ArchitectureDesignerDocumentation

Document UI components with usage guidelines, props, and accessibility notes.

Beginner
Create

Diagnose Customer Issue from Logs

Support
GitLab Duo
AnalysisDebuggingSupport

Parse customer logs to diagnose issues and suggest solutions. Accelerate support resolution.

Beginner
Monitor

Generate Customer-Facing Error Messages

Support
GitLab Duo
General

Transform technical errors into user-friendly messages with clear next steps.

Beginner
Monitor

Create Troubleshooting Guide

Support
GitLab Duo
DebuggingDocumentationKnowledge-Base

Create self-service troubleshooting guides with diagnostic steps and escalation criteria.

Beginner
Monitor

Explain Technical Concepts to Non-Technical Users

Support
GitLab Duo
CommunicationExplanationSupport

Explain technical concepts without jargon. Bridge the gap between engineering and users.

Beginner
Monitor

Search GitLab Documentation

GitLab Discovery
GitLab Duo
DeveloperDiscoveryDocumentation

Find relevant GitLab features and documentation for your specific use case.

Beginner
Plan

Find GitLab API Endpoints

GitLab Discovery
GitLab Duo
APIApiAutomation

Discover correct API endpoints with parameters, authentication, and example requests.

Beginner
Create

Discover GitLab Features

GitLab Discovery
GitLab Duo
DeveloperDiscoveryOnboarding

Explore GitLab capabilities you might not know about. Find features that match your needs.

Beginner
Plan

Migrate from Legacy Framework

Migration
GitLab Duo
AutomationDeveloperMigration

Migrate code between frameworks while preserving functionality and adopting modern patterns.

Beginner
Create

Translate Application to Another Language

Localization
GitLab Duo
DeveloperLocalizationRefactoring

Internationalize applications with proper i18n, date formatting, and RTL support.

Advanced
Create

Implement CI/CD Best Practices

DevOps
GitLab Duo
CI/CDPerformanceSecurity

Optimize CI/CD pipelines for speed, security, and reliability. Apply GitLab best practices.

Intermediate
Release

Audit Codebase for Compliance

Enterprise
Duo Security Analyst
AuditingComplianceDocumentation

Audit codebases for compliance violations. Check data handling, access controls, and encryption.

Advanced
Govern

Generate Compliance Reports

Enterprise
Duo Security Analyst
AutomationComplianceDocumentation

Generate audit-ready compliance reports with evidence and remediation status.

Intermediate
Govern

Implement Role-Based Access Control

Enterprise
GitLab Duo
Access-ControlDeveloper

Implement granular permissions with RBAC patterns, admin interfaces, and audit logging.

Advanced
Secure

Integrate with Enterprise SSO

Enterprise
GitLab Duo
DeveloperIntegrationSecurity

Connect applications to corporate identity providers with SAML/OIDC integration.

Beginner
Configure

Implement Data Retention Policies

Enterprise
GitLab Duo
AutomationComplianceData-Mgmt

Automate data lifecycle management per retention policies. Maintain compliance automatically.

Beginner
Govern

Multi-Tenant Data Isolation

Enterprise
GitLab Duo
ArchitectArchitectureSaas

Implement tenant boundaries for SaaS applications. Ensure complete data separation.

Beginner
Configure

Create Disaster Recovery Plan

Enterprise
GitLab Duo
DevopsDocumentationPlanning

Document recovery procedures with RTOs, backup strategies, and failover processes.

Beginner
Configure

Optimize Embedded System Code

Embedded
GitLab Duo
DeveloperEmbeddedOptimization

Optimize code for memory-constrained embedded devices. Balance performance and power consumption.

Beginner
Create

Generate Hardware Interface Code

Embedded
GitLab Duo
DeveloperEmbeddedHardware

Generate hardware interface code for I2C, SPI, UART protocols with proper interrupt handling.

Beginner
Create

AI Pairing Partner for Exploring Approaches

Collaboration
GitLab Duo
BrainstormingCollaborationDeveloper

Think through approaches collaboratively. Get challenged on tradeoffs and edge cases you might miss.

Beginner
Create

Rubber Duck Debugging with AI

Collaboration
GitLab Duo
CollaborationDebuggingDeveloper

Explain problems systematically to reveal solutions. Always-available rubber duck debugging partner.

Beginner
Verify

Automate Repetitive Development Tasks

Automation
GitLab Duo
AutomationDeveloperProductivity

Automate repetitive development tasks with error handling and logging. Eliminate manual toil.

Beginner
Configure

Generate GitLab CI Templates

Automation
GitLab Duo
AutomationCI/CDCicd

Create reusable CI pipeline templates with security scanning and deployment strategies.

Beginner
Release

Orchestrate Multi-Agent Workflows

Automation
GitLab Duo
Automation

Coordinate multiple specialized agents for complex multi-step workflows.

Advanced
Configure

Profile Application Performance

Performance
GitLab Duo
AnalysisDeveloperPerformance

Analyze performance profiles to identify bottlenecks, hot paths, and optimization priorities.

Beginner
Monitor

Optimize Database Queries

Performance
GitLab Duo
DatabaseDeveloperPerformance

Optimize slow queries with index suggestions and query rewrites. Improve database performance.

Beginner
Monitor

Framework Upgrade Impact Analysis

Migration
GitLab Duo
AnalysisArchitectMigration

Assess framework upgrade impact with breaking change analysis and migration planning.

Beginner
Plan

Security Analyst for Vulnerability Triage

Security
Duo Security Analyst
AnalysisSecopsSecurity

Triage vulnerabilities by exploitability and business impact. Focus on real threats first.

Intermediate
Secure

Planner Agent for Epic Decomposition

Planning & Architecture
Duo Planner
Architecture

Transform large epics into implementable issues with prioritization and dependency mapping.

Intermediate
Plan

Exploratory Code Understanding

Code Understanding
GitLab Duo
ArchitectureDeveloperExploration

Explore unfamiliar codebases conversationally. Understand architecture and key dependencies interactively.

Advanced
Create

Debugging Session Assistant

Debugging
GitLab Duo
DebuggingDeveloperTesting

Track debugging hypotheses and test results systematically. Structured approach to complex bugs.

Advanced
Verify

Architecture Design Discussion

Planning & Architecture
GitLab Duo
ArchitectArchitectureCollaboration

Challenge architectural assumptions collaboratively. Explore failure modes and scaling concerns.

Beginner
Plan

Code Review Discussion

Code Review
GitLab Duo
ArchitectureCode-ReviewDiscussion

Understand design decisions and tradeoffs in MRs. Get context beyond just what changed.

Beginner
Verify

Explain Complex Code or Patterns

Code Understanding
GitLab Duo
ArchitectureDeveloperExplanation

Get step-by-step explanations of complex algorithms and legacy code. Learn the why behind the how.

Advanced
Create

