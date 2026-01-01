Prompt Library
Discover ready-to-use prompts for GitLab's AI-powered development tools across the entire software lifecycle
Understand Code Before Making ChangesCode Understanding
Analyze code dependencies and potential impacts before modifying unfamiliar code sections. Essential for preventing breaking changes during refactoring.
Trace Function Usage Across CodebaseCode Understanding
Quickly locate all call sites for any method or function across your entire codebase. Invaluable when planning refactoring work.
Explain Unfamiliar Code or MRCode Understanding
Get clear explanations of complex code or merge requests without manual investigation. Perfect for code reviews and onboarding.
Find Where Functions Are CalledCode Understanding
Navigate call graphs to understand how functions interconnect throughout your codebase. Reveals hidden dependencies instantly.
Summarize Recent Changes to MR/IssueCode Understanding
Catch up on long-running MRs or issues by getting a summary of key decisions, changes, and action items.
Navigate Large Codebase QuicklyCode Understanding
Find relevant code sections in unfamiliar projects without knowing the structure. Accelerates exploration of new codebases.
Understand Class Hierarchy and InheritanceCode Understanding
Map out class hierarchies and identify which methods are overridden. Critical for understanding object-oriented architectures.
Find Code Examples of PatternsCode Understanding
Discover how specific patterns are implemented in your existing codebase. Learn from your team's established conventions.
Understand Data Flow Through SystemCode Understanding
Follow data as it moves through multiple components, tracking each transformation step. Essential for debugging data issues.
Analyze Database Schema and RelationshipsCode Understanding
Understand complex database schemas, relationships, and optimization opportunities. Identify performance bottlenecks in your data model.
Map Component DependenciesCode Understanding
Visualize how different components depend on each other. Understand the blast radius of potential changes.
Understand Configuration and Environment SetupCode Understanding
Decode configuration files and environment setup requirements. Speeds up onboarding and project switching.
Analyze API Contracts and IntegrationsCode Understanding
Document how your system integrates with internal and external APIs. Prevents breaking changes in integrations.
Identify Code Duplication OpportunitiesCode Understanding
Find similar code patterns that could be consolidated into shared utilities. Reduce maintenance burden through DRY principles.
Understand Error Handling PatternsCode Understanding
Learn how errors are handled throughout your application. Identify inconsistencies and gaps in error handling.
Trace Authentication and Authorization FlowCode Understanding
Map authentication flows and permission checks across your system. Essential for security audits and debugging access issues.
Understand Async Operations and ConcurrencyCode Understanding
Understand asynchronous code, promises, and concurrent operations. Identify potential race conditions before they cause bugs.
Review MR for Logical ErrorsCode Review
Catch logical errors and edge cases that syntax checkers miss. Go beyond linting to find real bugs.
Suggest Code Improvements in MRCode Review
Receive actionable feedback on code quality, performance, and maintainability. Elevate your team's coding standards.
Check MR Against Coding StandardsCode Review
Ensure code follows team conventions and style guides. Consistent enforcement without tedious manual checks.
Identify Security Issues in MRCode Review
Identify security vulnerabilities during code review. Catch SQL injection, XSS, and other risks early.
Assess MR Test CoverageCode Review
Evaluate if an MR includes adequate tests for new functionality. Identify gaps before they reach production.
Explain MR Impact on PerformanceCode Review
Assess how proposed changes will affect system performance. Catch complexity issues and bottlenecks early.
Generate MR DescriptionCode Review
Auto-generate comprehensive MR descriptions including what changed, testing steps, and related issues.
Suggest Reviewers for MRCode Review
Identify the right reviewers based on code ownership and domain expertise. Route MRs efficiently.
Identify Breaking Changes in MRCode Review
Detect if changes break existing APIs, contracts, or functionality. Prevent downstream breakages.
Prioritize Review CommentsCode Review
Categorize review comments by severity—critical blockers vs nice-to-have suggestions. Focus effort effectively.
Compare Alternative ImplementationsCode Review
Compare implementation approaches with tradeoff analysis. Make informed decisions about performance vs maintainability.
Generate Release Notes from MRsDocumentation
Automatically compile release notes from merged MRs. Group changes by type: features, fixes, breaking changes.
Create Issue from Support TicketDocumentation
Convert support tickets into properly formatted, labeled issues. Streamline your support-to-development workflow.
Break Down Epic into IssuesDocumentation
Transform large epics into manageable, well-scoped issues with clear dependencies and acceptance criteria.
Generate Issue TemplatesDocumentation
Create standardized issue templates for bugs, features, and tasks. Ensure consistent issue quality.
Convert Documentation to Code CommentsDocumentation
Transform external documentation into inline code comments. Keep documentation close to the code.
Update Documentation After Code ChangesDocumentation
Identify which documentation needs updating after code changes. Prevent documentation drift.
Refactor for Better ReadabilityCode Quality
Improve code readability with better names, simplified logic, and clearer structure. Make code self-documenting.
Modernize Legacy CodeCode Quality
Update legacy code to use current language features and best practices. Modernize without breaking functionality.
Reduce Code ComplexityCode Quality
Break down complex functions into testable, maintainable components. Reduce cognitive load for future developers.
Remove Dead CodeCode Quality
Find and safely remove unused code, deprecated methods, and commented-out blocks. Keep your codebase lean.
Optimize Algorithm PerformanceCode Quality
Improve algorithmic efficiency while maintaining correctness. Optimize hot paths for performance gains.
Consolidate Duplicate CodeCode Quality
Identify and consolidate duplicate code into reusable components. Apply DRY principles systematically.
Design New Feature ArchitecturePlanning & Architecture
Define architecture, components, and integration points for new features. Start projects with solid foundations.
Create Technical Design DocumentPlanning & Architecture
Create comprehensive design documents with rationale, diagrams, and success criteria. Document decisions for posterity.
Evaluate Technology OptionsPlanning & Architecture
Compare technologies or frameworks with structured tradeoff analysis. Make informed stack decisions.
Plan Database Schema ChangesPlanning & Architecture
Design safe database migrations with rollback plans. Prevent data loss and minimize downtime.
Design API EndpointsPlanning & Architecture
Define RESTful or GraphQL APIs with proper contracts, authentication, and error handling.
Estimate Implementation EffortPlanning & Architecture
Break down work and estimate development time. Improve sprint planning accuracy.
Generate Unit TestsTesting
Generate comprehensive unit tests covering happy paths, edge cases, and error conditions automatically.
Create Integration Test ScenariosTesting
Design tests for component interactions, error handling, and timeout scenarios.
Generate Test DataTesting
Create realistic test datasets including valid records, edge cases, and boundary conditions.
Explain Test FailuresTesting
Understand why tests fail, identify root causes, and determine if the code or test needs fixing.
Review Test Coverage GapsTesting
Find untested code paths and prioritize which areas need coverage most urgently.
Debug Failing PipelineDebugging
Diagnose CI/CD failures quickly with root cause analysis and fix suggestions.
Troubleshoot Production IssueDebugging
Rapidly diagnose production incidents with systematic troubleshooting guidance.
Analyze Stack TraceDebugging
Parse complex stack traces to identify error origins and suggest fixes.
Find Root Cause of BugDebugging
Trace bugs from symptoms to root causes. Find where problems actually originate.
Debug Race ConditionsDebugging
Identify race conditions in asynchronous code. Debug intermittent failures systematically.
Investigate Performance BottleneckDebugging
Pinpoint performance bottlenecks through profiling analysis. Know exactly what to optimize.
Debug Memory LeakDebugging
Find memory leaks by analyzing object lifecycles and retention issues.
Understand Third-Party Library ErrorDebugging
Interpret cryptic third-party library errors. Understand what you're doing wrong and how to fix it.
Analyze Security Scan ResultsSecurity
Triage security scan results by real risk vs false positives. Prioritize remediation effectively.
Review Code for Security IssuesSecurity
Proactive security review for injection vulnerabilities, auth flaws, and data exposure risks.
Ensure Compliance RequirementsSecurity
Verify code meets regulatory compliance standards: SOC2, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, GDPR.
Generate Security DocumentationSecurity
Document security controls for auditors and stakeholders. Maintain compliance evidence.
Assess Third-Party Dependency RisksSecurity
Assess external dependencies for vulnerabilities, outdated versions, and license compliance.
Create Security Test CasesSecurity
Generate security-focused test cases for input validation, auth bypass, and injection attacks.
Build Full-Stack ApplicationDevelopment
Scaffold complete applications with database schemas, API endpoints, and frontend components.
Create MicroserviceDevelopment
Create production-ready microservices with proper patterns, health checks, and containerization.
Implement Design PatternDevelopment
Apply design patterns correctly with complete implementations and usage examples.
Generate CRUD OperationsDevelopment
Generate standard CRUD operations with validation, error handling, and basic tests.
Design User Interface ComponentsDesign & UX
Build UI components matching design specs with proper accessibility and responsiveness.
Implement Responsive LayoutDesign & UX
Make layouts work across all screen sizes with optimized touch targets and performance.
Improve UI AccessibilityDesign & UX
Add ARIA labels, keyboard navigation, and screen reader support. Meet WCAG 2.1 standards.
Create Design System DocumentationDesign & UX
Document UI components with usage guidelines, props, and accessibility notes.
Diagnose Customer Issue from LogsSupport
Parse customer logs to diagnose issues and suggest solutions. Accelerate support resolution.
Generate Customer-Facing Error MessagesSupport
Transform technical errors into user-friendly messages with clear next steps.
Create Troubleshooting GuideSupport
Create self-service troubleshooting guides with diagnostic steps and escalation criteria.
Explain Technical Concepts to Non-Technical UsersSupport
Explain technical concepts without jargon. Bridge the gap between engineering and users.
Search GitLab DocumentationGitLab Discovery
Find relevant GitLab features and documentation for your specific use case.
Find GitLab API EndpointsGitLab Discovery
Discover correct API endpoints with parameters, authentication, and example requests.
Discover GitLab FeaturesGitLab Discovery
Explore GitLab capabilities you might not know about. Find features that match your needs.
Migrate from Legacy FrameworkMigration
Migrate code between frameworks while preserving functionality and adopting modern patterns.
Translate Application to Another LanguageLocalization
Internationalize applications with proper i18n, date formatting, and RTL support.
Implement CI/CD Best PracticesDevOps
Optimize CI/CD pipelines for speed, security, and reliability. Apply GitLab best practices.
Audit Codebase for ComplianceEnterprise
Audit codebases for compliance violations. Check data handling, access controls, and encryption.
Generate Compliance ReportsEnterprise
Generate audit-ready compliance reports with evidence and remediation status.
Implement Role-Based Access ControlEnterprise
Implement granular permissions with RBAC patterns, admin interfaces, and audit logging.
Integrate with Enterprise SSOEnterprise
Connect applications to corporate identity providers with SAML/OIDC integration.
Implement Data Retention PoliciesEnterprise
Automate data lifecycle management per retention policies. Maintain compliance automatically.
Multi-Tenant Data IsolationEnterprise
Implement tenant boundaries for SaaS applications. Ensure complete data separation.
Create Disaster Recovery PlanEnterprise
Document recovery procedures with RTOs, backup strategies, and failover processes.
Optimize Embedded System CodeEmbedded
Optimize code for memory-constrained embedded devices. Balance performance and power consumption.
Generate Hardware Interface CodeEmbedded
Generate hardware interface code for I2C, SPI, UART protocols with proper interrupt handling.
AI Pairing Partner for Exploring ApproachesCollaboration
Think through approaches collaboratively. Get challenged on tradeoffs and edge cases you might miss.
Rubber Duck Debugging with AICollaboration
Explain problems systematically to reveal solutions. Always-available rubber duck debugging partner.
Automate Repetitive Development TasksAutomation
Automate repetitive development tasks with error handling and logging. Eliminate manual toil.
Generate GitLab CI TemplatesAutomation
Create reusable CI pipeline templates with security scanning and deployment strategies.
Orchestrate Multi-Agent WorkflowsAutomation
Coordinate multiple specialized agents for complex multi-step workflows.
Profile Application PerformancePerformance
Analyze performance profiles to identify bottlenecks, hot paths, and optimization priorities.
Optimize Database QueriesPerformance
Optimize slow queries with index suggestions and query rewrites. Improve database performance.
Framework Upgrade Impact AnalysisMigration
Assess framework upgrade impact with breaking change analysis and migration planning.
Security Analyst for Vulnerability TriageSecurity
Triage vulnerabilities by exploitability and business impact. Focus on real threats first.
Planner Agent for Epic DecompositionPlanning & Architecture
Transform large epics into implementable issues with prioritization and dependency mapping.
Exploratory Code UnderstandingCode Understanding
Explore unfamiliar codebases conversationally. Understand architecture and key dependencies interactively.
Debugging Session AssistantDebugging
Track debugging hypotheses and test results systematically. Structured approach to complex bugs.
Architecture Design DiscussionPlanning & Architecture
Challenge architectural assumptions collaboratively. Explore failure modes and scaling concerns.
Code Review DiscussionCode Review
Understand design decisions and tradeoffs in MRs. Get context beyond just what changed.
Explain Complex Code or PatternsCode Understanding
Get step-by-step explanations of complex algorithms and legacy code. Learn the why behind the how.
