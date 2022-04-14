Less than two years after beginning to use a DevOps toolchain, Ally Bank teams decided it was time to trade it in for an end-to-end platform. After researching several tools, they decided to go with GitLab’s DevSecOps Platform because it had more features than its competitors and Ally had developed a supportive relationship with GitLab team members, which made them feel confident about the adoption.

“There was a lot of excitement for the migration because there were challenges with the resiliency of the toolchain,” says Kothur. “The developers were excited because this was going to make their lives easier with the simplicity and inclusivity of features in GitLab’s DevSecOps Platform. Team members were eager to get on board.”

The migration began in 2021. All the heavy lifting, according to Kothur, has happened in the last two years. To do that, they formed a small group that decided what applications would be migrated as a pilot program. “We moved some critical applications first,” said Kothur. “We wanted to tackle those so we could show everyone the benefits of the migration. And we showed them that the software they were creating didn’t change, but how they deployed it changed."

Today, Ally has migrated most of their applications to GitLab, and is continuing to trim their toolchain.

Kothur notes that some Ally team members received training from GitLab. Then those people shared that training with other teams.

“The GitLab support team was very helpful and is making our migration easier,” said Kothur. “When we had an issue, we were able to reach out to leadership and discuss it. Whenever there was a blocker, we had excellent support from GitLab. To add to that, GitLab documentation is awesome.”