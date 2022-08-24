CACI migrated to GitLab’s AI-powered DevSecOps platform to increase efficiency, security, and productivity, while also consolidating what had been cumbersome and expensive toolchains.

“Our customers rely on us because they know agile software development is our superpower,” says Glenn Kurowski, senior vice president and CTO of CACI. “But looking at ourselves critically revealed some programs were using DevSecOps toolchains that were great years ago but not that great today. With multiple acquisitions under our belt, we had different DevSecOps toolchains spread across our software development teams. It was working but we knew it could be more efficient. We had to disrupt ourselves to improve our superpower.

According to Kurowski, CACI selected GitLab as its partner because of his confidence in it as a full DevSecOps platform, GitLab’s rapid pace of continuous innovation, and its willingness to partner on the emerging USG security requirements. Adopting GitLab also allowed CACI to have a more homogenous approach and eliminated seams created by using disparate products.