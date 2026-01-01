Govern
Manage security vulnerabilities, policies, and compliance across your organization.
GitLab helps users manage security vulnerabilities, policies, and compliance across their organization.
Product categories
Learn more about our upcoming features on our What's Coming page.
Security Policies
Unified security policy management capabilities across all of GitLab's scanners and security technologies. Apply policies to enforce scans and to require security approvals when vulnerabilities are found.
Vulnerability Management
View, triage, trend, track, and resolve vulnerabilities detected in your applications.
Audit Events
Track important events for review and compliance such as who performed certain actions and the time they happened.
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Start building faster today
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.